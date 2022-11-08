Rebel Wilson's girlfriend Ramona Agruma shares adorable photos from newborn daughter's baby shower

Rebel Wilson announced on 7 November that she had welcomed a baby girl, Royce Lillian, into her life via surrogacy, officially making her a first-time mom.

Though she didn't mention her girlfriend Ramona Agruma's role in the newborn's life, the fashion and jewelry designer made the sweetest show of support for her girlfriend during this momentous time.

Rebel and Ramona first went public with their relationship on 9 June, and have been by each other's side ever since, even more so now.

Ramona took to Instagram to reveal that she herself had hosted an adorable baby shower for the two, and shared some seriously adorable photos.

The couple's friends pulled out all the stops for the sweet party ahead of Royce's birth, in which Rebel, seemingly already knowing the sex of her baby, donned an incredible bubble gum pink dress by Valentino.

"Baby Shower," Ramona wrote in the caption alongside a pink heart emoji, giving credit to her co-hosts and adding: "Rebel and I are super grateful."

The two seemed to be surrounded by love

In her own Instagram post announcing she had welcomed a baby girl, the Pitch Perfect actress shared a too cute for words photo of her newborn, in which she is laying on a bed covering her face, wearing a sweet baby pink onesie and unicorn socks.

"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate," Rebel announced in her caption.

Rebel was inundated with support over the news

She added: "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…"

"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly… much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club," she wrote.

