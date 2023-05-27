Helen Skelton sizzles in denim shorts for sweet update alongside daughter Elsie

Helen Skelton is quite the fashionista especially when the sun comes out, and on Friday, the mother-of-three was spotted sporting a pair of fabulous denim shorts whilst soaking in the sun rays with her one-year-old daughter, Elsie.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 39-year-old Countryfile presenter simply shared her legs in the distressed denim piece whilst standing in a paddling pool with her little girl whose locks were already drenched with pool water.

Helen was enjoying time in the pool with her daugter

Captioning the post, she penned: "Us for the foreseeable ….. Should probably clean out the paddling pool #babygirl #waterbaby #summer #sunshine #paddling." Friends and fans of the former Strictly Come Danicng contestant - including fellow stars of the show - were quick to weigh in on the sweet mother-daughter update.

Jowita Przystal simply commented with a string of red love heart emojis. One fan said: "Best mamma," alongside a red love heart emoji. A second added: "Love this pic". A third wrote: "Enjoy half term with your gang Helen," one said alongside a heart eyes emoji.

© Instagram The presenter is a doting mother-of-three

The star also shared a sweet clip to her Instagram Stories, which you can see below, showing her two sons, Louis, Seven, and Ernie, six, enjoying time in the pool whilst in their full school uniform. Ernie couldn't wait to plunge himself into the water and was captured falling backward before Louis carefully moved his little sister and got in too.

Helen Skelton's sons enjoying time in a paddling pool

The TV presenter was also then seen posing beside a group of other mums, wearing a fabulous khaki green sundress whilst holding her little one. The heartfelt caption revealed that the group of women seen in the photo also used to play together in the same field their children were in when they were young - so sweet!

Helen shares her three little ones with her ex Richie Myler. The former couple split in April 2022 just four months after welcoming their youngest. Richie has since moved on to his current girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill, whose father, Andrew Thirkill is the president of Leeds Rhinos, the rugby team Richie plays for. They welcomed their first child together two weeks ago.

© Instagram Helen shimmied in silver

Helen has had a very exciting start to her summer and was spotted enjoying a fun night out watching Beyoncé in concert with Steph McGovern on Tuesday and looked as incredible as ever whilst posing for a string of mid-show snaps.

Keeping well within the Ressaince theme of the show, Helen donned the most incredible pair of sparkly silver trousers which she paired with a slinky black silk vest. She wore her vibrant blonde tresses down and straight for the fun evening and packed on tons of festival-style holographic glitter around her eyes along with the Steph's Packed Lunch star.

© Instagram The duo looked fab with their face glitter

Steph, 40, meanwhile, looked so chic in a lace-collared T-shirt. Alongside the fun snaps, Helen wrote: "Dusted off the dancing shoes. @stephlunch. Thank you @beyonce #beyonce #dance #music." "Easily the best dressed person on telly," one fan penned. A second added: "My two favourite Presenters! You girl looked fabuuulous." A third added: "Looking great Helen xx."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.