Helen Skelton struts her stuff in spicy mini dress - and wow

Helen Skelton is no stranger to a daring look and on Thursday, the blonde bombshell was spotted strutting her stuff in her spiciest look to date.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 39, was captured shimmying away in a dynamic coral and orange-hued mini dress, featuring a dramatic low V neckline and covered in playful feathers. Helen's beautiful blonde tresses were styled into classic mermaid waves and worn in a slick off-centered parting.

WATCH: Helen Skelton dazzles in slinky Caberet costume for Strictly Come Dancing

The star was stood next to Molly Rainford, who shared the stunning update, as well as Fleur East and Ellie Simmonds ahead of their performance in the Strictly tour that evening.

The girls looked sensational

Captioning the post, Molly penned: "Making full use of our costumes in the last week @strictlycomedancinglive," alongside a string of colourful love hearts, corresponding with the bright hues on each of their dresses.

Molly's gown, which was the same style as the Countryfile presenter's, was in a striking shade of yellow, whilst Fleur was seen in a brilliant blue dress and Ellie in a chic lavender purple number.

Helen's off-stage looks are equally as glamorous

All the dresses featured fiery red and yellow feathers on the very bottom, adding an incandescent dimension to their stage-ready looks.

Not only have Helen's on-stage ensembles caused a stir with fans - her previous sultry Caberet-inspired look in particular - but her behind-the-scenes outfits have been as equally fabulous.

Helen and Carlos had a major twinning moment!

Last week, captured at the O2 Arena ahead of her performance, Helen was seen rocking a chic white matching set comprised of a waistcoat and tight flared trousers.

In the snap, which she shared to her Instagram Stories, she was standing with Janette Manrara and Nikita Kuzmin and all three were beaming from ear to ear as they stood vast arena backdrop.

"London. The O2. Who's in?" Helen captioned the post. In another photo, Helen slipped an ultra-stylish black and white chequered coat over her all-white look whilst posing Strictly professional Carlos Gu, who appeared to be matching the former Blue Peter star.

