Helen Skelton is a summer goddess in string vest for outing with daughter Elsie

Helen Skelton never fails when it comes to a stylish look and on Friday, she was the ultimate summer goddess as she stepped out for a walk with her one-year-old daughter Elsie.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was a vision in the update which she shared to her Instagram Stories as she chatted to the camera in the grey and black number. Helen's iconic blonde tresses stole the show and were styled in loose beach waves. See the full video below.

Helen Skelton stuns in summer vest for walk with baby Elsie

In the clip, Helen coined herself: "Team no sleep," which was reflected in her appearance by her pair of glamorous sunglasses. She filmed her little one fast asleep whilst revealing she had been "having a party" the night before. "Why would you sleep at night when you can sleep all day," the star quipped.

Helen is certainly ready for the summer months and recently stunned fans when she stepped out in a stunning cream summer dress. The dazzling gown featured dramatic puffed sleeves and a low swooping V-neck.

The star is definitely ready for summer

Captioning a photo posing in the Olive and Frank number, Helen penned: "Pockets and pot plants. Life is better among Green stuff…. #lakedistrict #windermere #spring #freshair #nationalpark dress @oliveandfrank."

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the sun-soaked update. One fan replied: "Looking beautiful as always," alongside two red love hearts. A second added: "Oooh the dress." A third added: "Lovely photo Helen!!! Green space is so good for the soul….and the lake district is a truly magical place has its own special atmosphere!!! (btw you look absolutely lovely as always) So pretty!!"

© Instagram Helen embraced the sunshine in another stunning look

The star is a doting mother to three children, Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and Elsie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Richie Myler. The pair shockingly split in April 2022 just four months after Helen gave birth to their youngest.

Since the split, Helen has moved back to her parent's farm in the Lake District. Talking to The Telegraph about her move, she said: "I can get up in my pajamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad's coat on, walk across the fields with the dog, and what a joyous way to start the day."

© Instagram The presenter is a doting mother-of-three

She also addressed finding love again: "I think if you’ve learnt anything about me in this conversation, it’s that not only is my glass half full, but I’ve currently got a glass. I've got loads to be thankful for. I’m not going to worry about the one thing I haven’t got."

Since the split last year, Helen's career has gone from strength to strength having won audiences over with her incredible performance on the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing where she was partnered with Gorka Marquez.

Since then, she has been on tour with the show and has been hosting BBC Morning Live alongside Gethen Jones. One thing that's for sure is that Helen always looks flawless and has a number of stunning looks in her on-screen fashion portfolio.

Keep scrolling to see some of the Countryfile presenter's best looks…

© Instagram

© John Phillips

© Getty

© Getty

© BBC

© Photo: Instagram

© Photo: Instagram

© Photo: Instagram