Helen Skelton sets pulses racing with sizzling new animal print bikini photo

Helen Skelton is no stranger to a daring look and whilst enjoying a well-deserved break after her stint on the recent Strictly Come Dancing tour, the blonde beauty showed off her incredible physique in a brand new bikini photo.

Taking to her Instagram account with a carousel from her time away, the former Blue Peter star, 39, was a vision in the leopard print two-piece which perfectly showed off her impressive Stricly-honed abs as she posed beside her eldest son, Ernie, seven, on the beach.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Never understood why people kept going back to the same place on holidays then I had children and I got it … we know where the park, the good pasta and the best beach is. #grateful #holidays #squad #canaries #halfterm #onthebeach #gifted"

Helen posed with her adorable son Ernie

Friends and fans couldn't wait to flock in on the stunning update with one writing: "Is this a Bond film? [heart eyes emoji]." A second wrote: "You look b***** gorgeous." Strictly professional, Karen Hauer also added a string of heart eyes emojis.

Helen is away with a group of friends and their children including her three little ones, Ernie, Louise, five, and Elsie, one, and has been delighting followers with her slew of updates whilst away.

On Thursday, the star posted another sun-soaked update as she posed in a stunning blue gingham bikini - matching baby Elsie's adorable swimsuit. The pair looked happier than ever together as they enjoyed time in the sunkissed swimming pool.

The star is the ultimate beach babe

In the caption, she wrote: "Pool days [heart emoji] Grateful for this time. Grateful for this gang. Brought my tribe away to meet up with the fam on their hols…

Helen has been delighting fans with her sun-soaked updates

"Three adults, nine kids, what could go wrong… these are the days. Can't thank @thbroyal @onthebeachholidays enough…

"I have booked through them and stayed here a few times before so feeling very lucky that me and my three are back as their guests. #gifted #thankyou #grateful #familytime #mypriorities #canaries #onthebeach."

