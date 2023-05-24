Strictly's Helen Skelton looks unreal in must-see sequin trousers

Strictly star Helen Skelton shimmied the night away on Tuesday evening alongside fellow TV star Steph McGovern.

In photos shared to Instagram, the former Blue Peter presenter looked phenomenal in silver as she soaked up Beyoncé's highly-anticipated Renaissance tour. Opting for a fun, flirty outfit, Helen, 39, rocked a pair of spangled sequin trousers and a plunging, black vest top.

Embracing the party atmosphere, the mother-of-three highlighted her cheekbones with a sweep of chunky face glitter. She wore her luscious blonde locks down loose in a sleek hairdo and completed her concert makeup with a pink lip and lashings of mascara.

Steph, 40, meanwhile, looked so chic in a lace-collared T-shirt. Twinning with Helen, the Steph's Packed Lunch presenter daubed her face with holographic glitter.

© Instagram Helen shimmied in silver

"Dusted off the dancing shoes. @stephlunch. Thank you @beyonce #beyonce #dance #music," Helen penned in her caption.

© Instagram The duo looked fab with their face glitter

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "WHERE for the love of all things shiny did you get those stunning trousers??!!!" while a second gushed: "Yes!! those trousers!!!"

A third noted: "Gorgeous girls," and a fourth sweetly enthused: "Bringing the sparkle wherever she goes."

© Getty The presenter at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022

It's been a busy period for the former Strictly finalist. Away from the spotlight, the beloved presenter has had her hands full with her adorable brood: sons Ernie and Louis, and little daughter, Elsie.

© Instagram Helen with baby Elsie

Taking to social media last week, Helen shared a wholesome video of her eldest son diving headfirst into a mini paddling pool filled with cold water. Seven-year-old Ernie appeared to be in his element as he enthusiastically bombed into the pool before quickly jumping out.

© Instagram The presenter is a doting mother

"Life is never dull. Early fans of cold water therapy [laughing face]," Helen noted in her caption.

Helen shares Ernie, Louis and Elsie with her ex-husband, Richie Myler. The couple split in April 2022 after nine years of marriage. At the time, Helen penned a statement which read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

© Getty Helen and Richie split in 2022

Since their split, Richie has welcomed a fourth child with his girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill. Stephanie, 32, is the daughter of Andrew Thirkill, one of the wealthiest businessmen in Leeds - and owner of the Leeds Rhinos, the rugby team Richie plays for.

The couple went Instagram official when they attended Wimbledon together in July last year.

Earlier in May, Richie shared a stunning photograph of their newborn wearing a pair of crochet baby bloomers. In his caption, he simply penned: "Welcome to the world little one," followed by a pair of pink heart emojis.

