Michelle Keegan wows with flawless physique in tiny crop top

Michelle Keegan is known for her devilish collection of outfits and the Ten Pound Poms star donned an incredibly tiny crop top as she went for a walk out in the sun.

Michelle strutted in style in the tiny white crop top that she paired with a daring denim jacket, skintight pair of leggings and an oversized pair of sunglasses as she walked to the Tina Turner hit 'What's Love Got To Do It?'. The star had a touching tribute to the later singer, who passed away on Tuesday, writing: "Anyone else listening to Tina Turner back to back?" She finished the post with the music and crying face emoji.

The actress has been enjoying plenty of sunshine lately and earlier in the month, she soaked up some of the sun's rays in the back of a car, the actress relaxed in a beautiful green mini-dress that showcased part of her toned legs.

The stunning item had lacy flowers covering it and she had added a cute pendant necklace alongside a pair of sunglasses to finish off her beautiful ensemble. And making sure that she had safety at the forefront of her mind, she has belted in as she enjoyed her drive.

In a caption, she wrote: "Sunshine is coming tomorrow [sunshine emoji]. Very has 20% off my collection this weekend (& yes this play suit is one of the discounted pieces)." She finished the post with the green heart and raised hands emojis.

Michelle has been promoting her new line with Very over the recent days and earlier in the month the brunette beauty shared a glimpse of her stunning summer launch, complete with stand-out pieces in cobalt blue, tangerine orange and sage green.

Michelle's physique looked flawless

Amongst the pictures, Michelle included a snapshot of herself modelling an ultra-flattering co-ord featuring a tiny crop top and wide-leg trousers.

Michelle kept her accessories minimal, opting for a chunky gold bracelet, dainty drop earrings and a pair of gold strappy heels. She flipped her raven tresses over to one side for a hint of glamour and finished off her sultry get-up with a chic baby blue manicure. "The summer collection has landed [sun emoji] @veryuk #ad," she noted in her caption.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the actress, with one writing: "Absolutely stunning," while a second noted: "Love this collection." A third gushed: "Perfect 10 beautiful lady," and a fourth commented: "Omg stunning [heart-eye emoji] so many beautiful colours."

Elsewhere in the photos, Michelle slipped into an elegant cream ensemble featuring a pair of high-waisted ecru jeans and a plunging broderie shirt in a gorgeous floral design. She finished off her look with a warm palette of makeup complete with shades of tawny brown and coral.

