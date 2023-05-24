Tina Turner, legendary Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, dies aged 83

The singer was a legendary early pioneer of the female rock movement with incredible staying power

Tina Turner, the legendary singer-songwriter who was dubbed the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, has passed away at the age of 83.

Her spokesperson released a statement on social media that revealed she died in Switzerland after battling a long illness.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," it read. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

The singer was known for leading the movement of women into rock and roll throughout the 1960s and '80s, thanks to hits like "Private Dancer," "The Best," "What's Love Got to Do With It," and more.

