Michelle Keegan models plunging bridal gown and 60s hair in unseen wedding photos

Wednesday was a big day for Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright, who celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in America.

The Heart Radio star took to Instagram to share a series of unseen photos from their big day, which took place on 24 May at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds. Revealing his sweet nickname for his wife, Mark wrote: "8 years Treac!! I love you more every day!! Happy anniversary," and she quickly responded in the comments: "Love you."

Other fans wrote: "Perfect looking couple," and: "Literally one of the most beautiful couples." A third remarked: "The most beautiful woman ever."

The Our Girl actress looked stunning in her bespoke Galia Lahav wedding dress, which featured a plunging neckline, a deep-V back, a figure-skimming silhouette and a fishtail wedding skirt – which wasn't the original wedding dress she had ordered. "I had ordered another dress back in August but when I tried it again three months ago I didn't like it," Michelle told HELLO!. "It wasn't the dress for me."

She added a "dramatic" Italian veil from Peter Langner which was fastened into her half-updo, complete with a 60s-style bouffant, loose curls and face-framing strands.

Michelle held onto her new husband's hand as she walked down the aisle, which was lined with 12-foot trees much like the ones the Prince and Princess of Wales chose. Mark looked equally as delighted in his black suit with matching bow tie as he waved at friends and family following the ceremony.

© Instagram The Ten Pound Poms star and the Heart Radio star marked eight years of marriage on 24 March

Ten Pound Poms star Michelle also took to her Instagram Stories to mark their anniversary, sharing a loved-up snap with her husband against the backdrop of the Beverly Hills Hotel. Leaning against a pink pillar, Michelle grinned at the camera wearing a white crop top and high-waisted cream trousers with a pleated waist, sharing a glimpse at her toned and tanned stomach.

She accessorised with chunky white trainers and sunglasses, wearing her long brunette hair loose in effortless waves that fell past her shoulders. Mark, meanwhile, kept his outfit very coordinated in a black T-shirt, cigarette trousers and dark sunglasses. "Happy anniversary. 8 years," Michelle captioned the photo.

While their wedding photos, which they shared exclusively with HELLO!, looked picture-perfect, there was some drama happening behind the scenes. Mark previously revealed that Michelle's father almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction shortly before walking his daughter down the aisle.

He told radio listeners: "On the wedding day right, my father-in-law is panicking about his speech. All I wanted was for things to go smoothly for him.

© Getty Michelle Keegan flashed her engagement ring in October 2013

"To make matters worse, Michelle’s step-father’s there as well, we’re getting on our suits, looking slick as you come, black tie, tuxedo. But I look around and my father-in-law Mike is sat there in just a shirt, bow tie and rainbow-coloured boxers." He jokingly added: "They were horrendous by the way, Mike, if you’ve got them, please throw them away right now."

