Jennifer Lopez, 53, sets pulses racing in skimpy yellow bikini

Jennifer Lopez kicked off summer with a sensational splash, as she sizzled in a vibrant yellow swimsuit.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram to share a selection of exquisite pictures that beautifully captured her radiant persona, enchanting fans with her iconic beauty and enviable curves, nestled snugly in her vibrant one-piece.

Her heartfelt message to her followers read, 'Summer is finally here @Delola is the official drink of the summer … so sit back, open a bottle, pour over ice & enjoy! XOXO, Lola #DelolaLife.' The stunning ensemble, with its high-cut design, beautifully accentuated her incredible figure, adding a sprinkle of summer sunshine to the lounge chairs she gracefully posed upon.

The 'On the Floor' singer's skin glistened with an irresistible sun-kissed glow, complemented by chic gold hoops and a stunning multi-coloured headscarf. The name 'Lola,' Jennifer's longstanding moniker, reportedly represents her 'more playful, carefree side,' according to an April press release.

In a fascinating revelation to Vogue as part of their "Beauty Secrets" series, the multi-talented artist divulged her ultimate beauty secret – a good night's sleep.

She states: "One of my biggest beauty secrets is sleep," despite her bustling schedule seldom permitting a full 10-hour rest. However, the actress-dancer-singer offers a nifty trick to balance sleep with her hectic lifestyle: "One of my tricks for when I can't get enough sleep is that there's a certain amount of hours that I feel like you can sleep before your face falls asleep." Jennifer declares a sleep duration under four or over seven hours to be her magic rule.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend Amazon Studios' World Premiere Of "AIR"

In addition to the beauty of sleep, Lopez entrusts her skin to her eponymous skincare line, JLo Beauty. Dismissing the long-standing rumour of her bathing in La Mer, she maintains a straightforward skincare regimen comprising a cleanser, moisturizer, and serum.

Her makeup routine too echoes a similar tone of simplicity, with the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer and Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen being her preferred choices for a radiant visage.

Her body care routine includes a rather intriguing booty cream about which she teasingly says: "If you know, you know, and you're obsessed." Radiating unmatched glow, she declared, "I couldn't be more glowy right now."

