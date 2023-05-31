Topless Kate Hudson, 44, sets pulses racing with sultry thong bikini

Kate Hudson is eagerly embracing the summer spirit. The 44-year-old enjoyed a sun-soaked Memorial Day Weekend by her pool, in a refreshingly confident and bold style - sans her top.

"Suns out, buns (and huns) out #summerready," Kate penned as the caption to her recent Instagram post, giving her 17 million followers a glimpse of her lighthearted, carefree weekend spent poolside with her children.

In the series of photographs, the Almost Famous actress can be seen enjoying the blissful summer rays in a chic ensemble of red ombré bikini bottoms and a wide-brimmed hat.

One picture features the star deeply engrossed in a novel while standing at the edge of the pool, cleverly using the book and a playful blue heart emoji to cover her bare chest. The innovative shot showcased Kate's fun-loving approach to enjoying a tanning session without the worry of tan lines.

Another photo offered a glimpse of Kate's daring side as she showcased her backside in the barely-there bikini bottoms while dipping into the refreshing water.

As with any bold display, reactions were mixed among her followers.

Some found the actress's topless escapade in front of her children questionable, while many others cheered on her audacious body positivity. "I had a child around the same time as you & do not look like that shake that money maker!!!" one follower enthusiastically commented.

"Are you kidding me? I have had a crush on you for more than 20 years and you are getting prettier every year!" another fan chimed in.

Kate's brother, Oliver Hudson, advised her to steer clear of such revealing posts, to which she humorously responded, promising even more summer fun. "Summers just begun Oliver... it's gonna get wild," she replied, adding, "You should unfollow."

Interestingly, although Kate appears quite at ease showcasing her physique on social media, she admitted to feeling a little more apprehensive when it comes to baring it all on the big screen. She confessed to drastically altering her diet before filming scenes that required her to strip down, even going as far as eliminating all alcohol.

"While everyone else was having Aperol Spritzes in Greece, I was just waiting for that scene to be shot so I could just join everybody," she shared with the viewers of "This Morning" in December 2022.

Despite the tempting celebratory atmosphere on set, Kate maintained her discipline. "Everybody was having a great time," she recalled. "I was like, 'I’ll take that cucumber and feta.'"

