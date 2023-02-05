Kate Hudson shines on the red carpet in a fringed bra and skirt suit combo The Glass Onion star is certainly killing the carpet

No one commands a red carpet quite like Kate Hudson, and she effectively did just that on her recent outing while channeling her mom Goldie Hawn's outgoing personality.

The actress stunned at the Stella McCartney x Adidas Party on Thursday night in a combination of rhinestones and pastels.

She paired a pastel blue skirt suit, featuring a mini skirt and oversized blazer, with a fringed bra underneath, dripping rhinestones on her abs.

Topped off with eyeshadow to match and white pointed-toe heels, Kate certainly posed it up on the fun carpet alongside other attendees.

She shared photographs from the night on social media and wrote alongside them: "Well that was fun! What a great night celebrating our girlfriend @stellamccartney.

"Now for some serious fashion news… If your closet does not have at least one rhinestone fringe bra you are not living your best fashion life!!!" she joked.

Kate looked uber chic in her skirt suit with a fringed rhinestone bra

"No closet is complete without one. No party is as fun as it should be if it is not present. This is what I discovered last night. Tested, tried and true."

She instantly received a barrage of flame and heart emojis, although family friend Rita Wilson could only comment: "Fringe bra?" alongside a check emoji.

A fan wrote: "That rhinestone bra and partying with Dave Grohl! Now that's a night!" while another also said: "Soooo cool and gorgeous."

The outing was not long after the actress celebrated a milestone anniversary in her career, the mammoth 20 year anniversary for the popular rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, co-starring Matthew McConaughey.

The actress celebrated the 20-year anniversary of her rom-com

Kate clearly was aware of the enduring popularity of the movie, even sharing a fresh-faced video of herself from home asking fans to send in questions for her or the cast, commenting that hitting the two-decade mark was "just insane."

