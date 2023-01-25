Kate Hudson's turns up the heat with unique appearance The Glass Onion actress isn't afraid of a bold fashion statement

Kate Hudson put her gym-honed physique front and center on Tuesday when she wowed fans with a look that was sure to cause a stir.

The actress posted a selfie on Instagram Stories wearing a crocheted, black dress with a thigh split and she topped it off with a silk, black bandana.

Kate's underwear could be seen beneath her sheer gown and she oozed confidence in her outfit.

The mom-of-three posed on a rooftop with the city's skyline behind her.

Kate's life has been a whirlwind of red carpets recently but she's also had a reason to celebrate with her family too.

The star's oldest son, Ryder, turned 19 in January, and at the time, his mom delighted in sharing snapshots and videos of her firstborn.

The Almost Famous star took to Instagram and wrote a gushing post about him too. "Born on a full moon in cancer," she wrote. "This young man has my whole heart. Hilarious, loving, kind, loyal, sensitive."

Kate looked incredible in her show-stopping dress

She continued: "Ryder my sweet son, I love celebrating the day you were born. Your birth changed all of our lives forever and has brought so much joy and laughter daily.

"I love you infinity x infinity x 3 trillion cubed. A Big Happy Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson."

Fans commented: "You’re so lucky. My teenager doesn't want hugs or kisses," and, "He looks like your brother," while another added: "PURE LOVE! The joy of mom and son."

Kate and her mom Goldie Hawn are so alike

Ryder moved away to New York over the summer to attend college and he's being missed by his famous family in LA.

The teen was able to come back at Thanksgiving too and fans couldn't believe how much he's changed.

Kate shared a selection of photographs from her fun weekend, captioning them: "Well this was one great-ful weekend."

Kate's son, Ryder, is growing up fast

The first image was of the star snuggled up with her lookalike daughter Rani and Ryder with the trio chilling on a comfy-looking sofa.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the sweet family photo. "Beautiful family," wrote one and, "I love this, looks like you had an amazing weekend."



