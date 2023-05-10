Kate Hudson confesses how she inadvertently caused mom Goldie Hawn's high-profile wardrobe malfunction

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star revealed the embarrassing moment

Kate Hudson, renowned for her sparkling wit and memorable roles in romantic comedies like 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' and 'Fool's Gold', recently shared a hilarious anecdote about a high-profile wardrobe mishap she inadvertently caused for her mother, Goldie Hawn.

The actress dished the details to Flaunt Magazine, fondly recalling how she helped her mother find an outfit for the prestigious Vanity Fair Oscar party when she was a teenager.

"I was maybe 17 or 18. I gave her one of my dresses, this really pretty simple black halter gown, it was BCBG or something. And she was like, ‘Oh, great I’ll just wear that.'” the 44-year-old shared, chuckling at the memory.

However, the seemingly innocent decision led to an unexpected fashion crisis for her mom. The mom-of-three revealed: “Then she wore it and had a wardrobe malfunction... I remember her calling me later on my flip phone, and she was like, ‘Oh my God, the dress did this...[laughs]."

The comedy doesn't end there. Kate also found herself facing a similar wardrobe conundrum at the 2005 Golden Globe Awards.

She wore a stunning Versace gown that, while gorgeous, threatened to split if she sat down too much.

The star-studded event found her seated next to the late singer, Prince, who apparently found her seating struggle amusing.

Kate told People magazine: "I spent the Golden Globes not being able to sit. I was sideways. He just thought it was so funny. And God rest his soul, but I was sideways the whole time. And then if I sat too much, the whole dress would have split."

But Kate’s strong relationship with her mother extends beyond shared wardrobe malfunctions. In a heartwarming chat with E!, she expressed the deep bond she shares with her mom.

"I feel so lucky and blessed. I think some of the things that my mom has taught me is to find compassion in everything that I do, kindness and that family is everything."

In a past conversation with Kelly Ripa for the newly launched podcast, 'Let's Talk Off Camera,' Kate praised her mother for her strength in Hollywood. Reflecting on Goldie's illustrious career and iconic roles in 'Overboard', 'First Wives Club', and 'Cactus Flower' – for which she won an Oscar – Goldie recognized her mother's tenacity.

"She had to really fight for a lot of these movies to be made [and] was seen by a lot of people as difficult and complicated because she had a point of view," she said, defending her mother against unfair treatment from co-stars and Hollywood insiders.

