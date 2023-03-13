Kate Hudson is her mom Goldie Hawn's carbon copy in dazzling red carpet look The Glass Onion actress attended the Oscars on Sunday

Kate Hudson has always been her mom Goldie Hawn's carbon copy, but these days they are looking more and more alike by the minute!

The actress looked especially like her famous mom's doppelganger during her latest appearance, at none other than the star-studded – and history-making – Academy Awards on Sunday.

She was not only an attendee but a major presenter of the night, and made sure to dress the part.

WATCH: Everything Everywhere All At Once makes history at the 2023 Oscars

Loading the player...

MORE: Show-stopping Oscars 2023 afterparty gowns: Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and more

For the Oscars, Kate donned a dazzling silver gown, which was fully bejeweled with blindingly bright sequins and rhinestones head to toe.

The figure-hugging gown, by celebrity favorite Rodarte, featured a strappy, plunging neckline, and ruffled sleeves with silver tulle, which were detachable and she later removed when presenting an award.

MORE: Where does Kate Hudson's son Ryder go to college? All we know about his life away from famous family

Dazzling as the gown was, she kept the rest of her look simple, with bright and dainty make-up, including a retro-esque white and silver eyeshadow look, and she had her signature, long blonde hair styled in a voluminous side part, reminiscent of her mom's own iconic and voluminous blonde hair.

The star's look made her truly shine

Sophie Lopez is Kate's stylist, and of course she looked just like her mom, as she's Goldie's stylist too! Some of her other celebrity clients include Jessica Alba and Roma actress Yalitza Aparicio.

DISCOVER: GMA host Lara Spencer's husband has an eye-watering net worth 30x hers

DISCOVER: Charlize Theron's rarely-seen daughters are so tall in gorgeous new photo

Fans raved about her stunning appearance, taking to social media to compliment her look of choice, writing: "Okay this is a YES," and: "I freaking love her," as well as: "This is SO pretty. Hair and makeup are perfection," plus another fan added: "Oh. Wow! I wasn't expecting this. So stunning and so far the best dressed I've seen."

Kate's switch to pink was just as fabulous

What's more, it wasn't the only incredible ensemble she donned for the biggest night in Hollywood.

For the arguably even more star-studded annual Vanity Fair Oscars party, she totally switched up her look and looked like a total Barbie, donning yet another figure-hugging brown, this time in bright pink, with a plunging neckline and massive sleeves that emulated a pink flower bouquet.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.