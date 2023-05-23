Amanda Holden is flawless in tiny mini shorts as she makes exciting announcement

Amanda Holden is known for her daring and head-turning fashion, and her latest look certainly got people talking.

Enjoying the burst of good weather, Amanda headed to the Heart Radio studios in a lavender blazer that she paired with a matching pair of incredibly short mini shorts. Her outfit also featured a pop of blue on top of her bust. Her gorgeous pair of heels definitely got the lavender memo, as they too featured the shade of purple as she posed up a storm.

WATCH: Amanda Holden teases second series of The Italian Job

The presenter's luscious blonde locks fell loosely down her shoulders, while she showed off a set of killer nails and revealed that her show-stealing look came from Reiss.

Amanda also had a bit of good news to share alongside her look, as she revealed that her show with Alan Carr, The Italian Job, had been nominated for a National Television Award.

PHOTO: Amanda Holden, her mum and daughter Lexi 'look like sisters' leaving fans doing double take

The popular show, which aired last year, saw Amanda and Alan joining forces to restore two Sicilian flats before selling the stunning properties.

Alongside a photo of the duo, the mum-of-two shared: "So thrilled to be on the 'long' list for the factual award @officialntas if you feel like voting us into the 'final' link is on my stories yay."

Amanda looked so stylish

Fans were quick to share their support, as one enthused: "You both deserve this so much. I love you both. Iconic duo," while a second added: "Loved this such a simple show and entertaining."

In a lengthy comment, a third penned: "Thank you both for your very funny series made me and my partner lol on many an occasion … aside from the great renovation of the euro properties it was good to see two celebrities who clearly have a great genuine friendship even when taken out of your comfort zone and doing a programme so off cuff … great series. Thank you for putting smiles on faces because no doubt people need that more than ever nowadays."

Amanda's post comes shortly after the 52-year-old TV star posted a pair of snapshots giving centre stage to her skin-tight gym gear. Embracing the May sunshine, Amanda looked ultra-stylish in a co-ordinating set featuring a cropped, navy racer vest top and a pair of matching leggings.

Her gorgeous set from Sweaty Betty moreover featured vibrant pops of tangerine and turquoise for a colourful twist. Amanda completed her sporty get-up with a pair of black trainers and a set of rose gold headphones.

Amanda and Alan's show has been longlisted for an NTA

She secured her blonde locks with a trusty claw clip and opted for a face of natural makeup to accentuate her naturally pretty features.

When it comes to exercise, Amanda consistently incorporates running into her regime. "I like to keep active," she said. "But I can't stand gyms. I like to run for an hour a week, as I feel great afterwards. It's also time to myself, which is worth its weight in gold."

WOW: BGT's Amanda Holden dazzles in must-see mini dress and sky-high heels

SEE: Amanda Holden looks phenomenal in fitted top and must-see trousers

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Amanda and her family went on regular runs as a way to stay fit and simultaneously clear the mind.

At the time, she penned: "As a family, we've not let this lockdown stop us from exercising, it's actually become an essential hour of our daily lives. Whether it's a home workout, a bike ride, a run or even a walk around the park – working up a sweat is good for your mind, body and soul! #Wecandoit."

See of Amanda's other stylish looks below...

© Instagram The star enjoying a bike ride

Amanda is the queen of head-turning fashion

© Instagram The BGT judge looked flawless

Amanda looked gorgeous in the photo

Amanda looked gorgeous in her look

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.