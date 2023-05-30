Victoria Beckham dazzles in striking bodycon dress in wholesome family photo

While Victoria Beckham may have the best PR team in the business, the designer herself is her biggest promoter. On Tuesday, the 49-year-old shared a throwback photo alongside her husband David Beckham to celebrate her sister-in-law Lynne Beckham-Briggs, David’s sister.

In the wholesome family images, Victoria championed her eponymous clothing label by sporting her ‘Floor Length Open Shoulder Dress,’ which retailed for £990. The ethereal number featured long sleeves, a subtle chain-printed design, a fit-and-flare silhouette and cut-out shoulder details.

The dress, which was sourced from the brand’s 2022 Resort collection, was previously worn by the former singer back in December 2021. Victoria first showed off her then-fresh off-the-runway attire in a series of mirror selfies as she was being prepped for a photoshoot.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham wore one of her own designs

In her latest throwback photo however, Victoria let the dress speak for itself as she went without her typical accessories (i.e. her beloved chain pouches in leather or fringed tassel bags) and simply wore her brunette hair down loose with a soft caramel balayage.

© Instagram The designer previously wore the garment in 2021

David looked dapper as ever beside his wife and sister, donning a crisp navy suit with a white shirt and a delicate rose pinned to the lapel.

© Instagram The chain print dress from the brand's Resort 2022 collection retailed for £990

Victoria sweetly captioned the picture: “Happy Birthday @lynnebeckhambriggs1972 We love u!!!

If, like Victoria, you want to hop on the chain train then why not start with this easy-to-wear chain print number? Simply slip into some black mules and you’re set for a summer day.

We’ve been spoilt for choice with the mother-of-three’s outfits this week. Sharing an image of a new gothic look with her 30.9 million Instagram followers, Victoria wore the 'High Neck Jersey Dress' from her eponymous label. The dress, which is one of the handful of black dresses in her pre-A/W collection and proves that black is perfect for all year round, boasts an elegant all-over broderie design, with longer-length sleeves and an asymmetric ankle-length hemline to enhance the flattering silhouette of the slinky jersey material. The stretch fabric is perfect for hugging all body shapes, and a tulle lining amps up the femininity of the stunning statement gown.

VB shared photographs of both her and her best friend, Eva Longoria, modelling the dress: “This dress is everything,” the former Spice Girl explained. “Super flattering, sexy… what we all need in our wardrobes.” She then complimented her friend and ‘muse’ Eva: “ This look is so good on you @EvaLongoria. My #VBMuse Kisses xx”

Victoria Beckham's best date night looks:

© Instagram Victoria meant business and she rocked a sleek blazer dress and statement sunglasses

© Getty Victoria enjoyed a date night in white during a NYC trip

© Instagram The Beckham matriarch dazzled in the plunging red and blue dress from her own clothing line

© Instagram Victoria has been toying with colourful looks as of late

© Getty The star regularly sports her own designs

