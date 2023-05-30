Amanda Holden looks otherworldly in silhouette-skimming latex dress

The Britain's Got Talent judge stunned in a yellow latex dress for the first live show

Amanda Holden's jaw-dropping latex look for the opening night of Britain's Got Talent's first live show gets our golden buzzer.

The 52-year-old BGT judge caused a serious stir as she stepped onto the judging panel beside Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli. Amanda looked phenomenal in a silhouette-skimming yellow dress crafted from waist-cinching latex. The TV star showcased her runway-ready gown in a playful TikTok shared with her 1.3 million followers - just wait 'til you see the train on her dress in the clip below.

WATCH: Amanda Holden shimmies in silhouette-skimming latex

Amanda wore her honey-blonde tresses in a poker-straight style, levelling up the glam with a set of fluttery false lashes, a golden bronzer and glossy pink lips.

© Instagram Amanda Holden caused a stir in a yellow latex dress

Fans were floored by Amanda's "Real life Barbie" moment, rushing to the comments to share their love for her moment in the spotlight.

"You are out of this world," read one comment, as another fan penned: "WOW! Not so mellow yellow."

© Instagram Amanda was every inch golden Holden in her otherworldly dress

Amanda's otherworldly latex fashion moment is courtesy of Atsuko Kudo Couture, styled by her beloved stylist Karl Willet.

Karl took to his own Instagram before Amanda took her place on the BGT judging panel, writing "My yellow latex dream Barbie… custom design by my genius and long term friends Atsuko & Simon…"

© Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock Amanda took her place on the judging panel for the first BGT live show

Amanda previously told HELLO! that looking great "for her age" is a compliment she loves to hear.

Reeling off a list of fellow women in their fifties who she admires, she said: "I look up to people like J.Lo, Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Minogue. I'm not 'woke' so I don't really care about expressions like 'for her age', but I suppose it's because actually, I want people to say, 'God, she's 52!'"

© Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock Amanda rocked her bespoke waist-cinching gown

She added: "I mean, I say how old I am. I want people in their forties to not be frightened of being in their fifties. I want people to go, well, if they look like that, then I'm, I'm not frightened. I want to keep going forward. I think the language will change around it."

