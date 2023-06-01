Martha Stewart, 81, turns heads in skintight metallic gold pants – and she looks amazing

Martha Stewart added a fun twist to her knockout outfit for her appearance at Sesame Workshop's 2023 Benefit Gala in New York City on Wednesday.

The 81-year-old rocked a pair of skintight gold metallic pants with matching platform shoes, which she paired with a white, longline blazer that boasted fluffy feather cuffs on the sleeves, and a black top underneath.

Martha accessorized with a gold clutch and a pair of pearl earrings and wore her blonde hair down in her typical bob style, adding a glowing complexion with bronzed cheeks and a soft smokey eye.

© Getty Martha rocked a pair of skintight metallic gold pants

The celebrity chef's appearance comes after she took inspiration from the Princess of Wales at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch in New York City last month. The TV star – who is one of four cover girls for the magazine's annual Swimsuit Issue – looked sensational rocking Princess Kate's gold Jenny Packham gown, which made headlines when she wore it to the world premiere of the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, in September 2021.

Kate's dress featured a cape silhouette, a twisted waist, and all-over sequin embellishment. Martha's dress, meanwhile, had a slightly different spin as it didn't feature the floor-length cape.

© Getty Martha added a fur-trimmed blazer to her metallic pants

However, the chef's gown did share the same gold hue, glittering paillettes, column silhouette, and gathered detailing at the waist. Martha's royally inspired frock was a fitting choice for such a momentous evening.

At the age of 81, she is the oldest model to have ever graced the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. For the surprising photoshoot, Martha jetted off to the Dominican Republic where she was snapped by photographer Ruven Afanador, who perfectly managed to capture her ageless beauty.

© Getty Martha attended Sesame Workshop's 2023 Benefit Gala, which supports the emotional well-being of young children and families

"When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, 'Oh, that's pretty good', I'm going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated," Martha told the magazine.

She went on to say: "Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act, that's what's important and not your age."

© Getty Images Martha looked beautiful in her Jenny Packham dress

In the pictures, which were shared online, the award-winning television host modeled a dazzling array of figure-flattering swimsuits. From metallic, zip-up numbers, to flaming red plunging one-pieces, the lifestyle guru posed up an absolute storm.

For the sun-soaked photoshoot, Martha rocked an array of eye-catching accessories. In the jewelry department, she made a case for glitzy earrings and snaking choker necklaces. Elsewhere, Martha nailed retro glam with a pair of large, white rectangular sunglasses.

© Getty Images Martha is the oldest woman to grace the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the age of 81

This isn't the first time the homemaker has showcased her ageless appearance. Back in April, Martha floored fans with a new snapshot of herself showing off her chic new haircut. She looked incredible in the photo, with a defined jaw and ultra-smooth skin, prompting the mogul's followers to heap praise on all aspects of her appearance.

One wrote: "I can't believe you are 81 years old, girl you look amazing!!! What are your secrets?" Sharing a glimpse inside her routine, Martha responded: "Eating very well. Pilates three times a week. Horseback ride once a week. No smoking. Little drinking. Green juice daily."

