Martha Stewart, 81, rocks Princess Kate's gold Bond dress – and she looks incredible

The Princess of Wales wore the Jenny Packham dress to the premiere of the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die

Martha Stewart took inspiration from the Princess of Wales for her appearance at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch in New York City on Thursday.

The 81-year-old – who is one of four cover girls for the magazine's annual Swimsuit Issue – looked sensational rocking Princess Kate's gold Jenny Packham gown, which made headlines when she wore it to the world premiere of the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, in September 2021.

© Getty Images Martha looked beautiful in her Jenny Packham dress

Kate's dress featured a cape silhouette, a twisted waist, and all-over sequin embellishment. Martha's dress, meanwhile, had a slightly different spin as it didn't feature the floor-length cape.

However, the celebrity chef's gown did share the same gold hue, glittering paillettes, column silhouette, and gathered detailing at the waist. Martha's royally inspired frock was a fitting choice for such a momentous evening.

© Getty Images Princess Kate made headlines in her gold Jenny Packham dress

At the age of 81, she is the oldest model to have ever graced the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. For the surprising photoshoot, Martha jetted off to the Dominican Republic where she was snapped by photographer Ruven Afanador, who perfectly managed to capture her ageless beauty.

"When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, 'Oh, that's pretty good', I'm going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated," Martha told the magazine.

© Getty Images Kate's iconic dress featured a cape silhouette

She went on to say: "Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act, that's what's important and not your age."

In the pictures, which were shared online, the award-winning television host modeled a dazzling array of figure-flattering swimsuits. From metallic, zip-up numbers, to flaming red plunging one-pieces, the lifestyle guru posed up an absolute storm.

© Getty Images Martha celebrated her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover

For the sun-soaked photoshoot, Martha rocked an array of eye-catching accessories. In the jewelry department, she made a case for glitzy earrings and snaking choker necklaces. Elsewhere, Martha nailed retro glam with a pair of large, white rectangular sunglasses. Stunning!

Martha – who previously modeled for the likes of Chanel – put on an age-defying display as she frolicked on the pristine beaches surrounded by a trio of chestnut horses. In a separate photo, the much-loved star channeled her inner beach babe as she topped up her tan on the sandy shoreline.

© Getty Images Martha is the oldest woman to grace the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the age of 81

This isn't the first time the homemaker has showcased her ageless appearance. Back in April, Martha floored fans with a new snapshot of herself showing off her chic new haircut. She looked incredible in the photo, with a defined jaw and ultra-smooth skin, prompting the mogul's followers to heap praise on all aspects of her appearance.

One wrote: "I can't believe you are 81 years old, girl you look amazing!!! What are your secrets?" Sharing a glimpse inside her routine, Martha responded: "Eating very well. Pilates three times a week. Horseback ride once a week. No smoking. Little drinking. Green juice daily."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.