Kate Middleton is the ultimate Bond girl in gold Jenny Packham gown at premiere

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible on Tuesday evening as she joined her husband Prince William, her father-in-law Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the World Premiere of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die. How exciting!

Royal fans were delighted to see Kate wearing a stunning outfit for the extra special occasion. In fact, many would say she could easily pass as a Bond girl, don't you think?

The Duchess made jaws drop on her shimmering gown

The brunette beauty worea truly beautful gold, full-length gown by Jenny Packham. She wore her hair in a super chic updo style that was set off perfectly by her gold disc earrings. Her stunning features were highlighted by subtle, glowing makeup which included dramatic lashes and lots of highlighter.

The rare joint engagement took place at London's Royal Albert Hall and the crowd went wild when the royal foursome arrived.

The royals met with senior film executives and the film's director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, as well as some of the cast including 007 star, Daniel Craig, and Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux and Lashana Lynch.

It is thought that William and Kate are big Bond fans, having also attended the World Premiere of Spectre in October 2015, along with Prince Harry.

Kate, Prince William, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles at the No Time To Die premiere

We remember Kate's dress like it was yesterday. The mother-of-three wore an exquisite light-blue Jenny Packham gown with a sheer back and jewelled waist belt. The fancy frock featured crossover details that showed off a hint of Kate's lower back. She completed her look with sparkly earrings, platform strappy sandals, a lovely box clutch, and rocked an elegant updo.

Kate with Mr. Bond himself, Daniel Craig

Harry and William looked very dapper, both suited and booted for the occasion, complete with bow-ties.

This is the 25th James Bond film and fifth and final film featuring Daniel Craig as James Bond. In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected. We cannot wait to see this!

