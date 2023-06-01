Penny Lancaster exudes elegance in vampy thigh-split dress for date night with Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster, 52, commanded attention as she and her husband Sir Rod Stewart, 78, were spotted leaving an exclusive member's club in London after enjoying a date on Wednesday night.

The Loose Women star exuded elegance in a vampy leopard-print dress, which featured a button-down design, flattering sweetheart neckline and statement thigh-split. Penny layered her animal print frock with a sleek navy blazer and Chanel slingback heels.

The blonde beauty rocked a waist-cinching Gucci belt emblazoned with a glittering logo buckle and was armed with a black leather clutch bag, accessorising with her sparkling princess-cut diamond engagement ring.

© Blitz Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart were photographed leaving a London member's club on Wednesday night

Her bombshell blonde hair was styled into a bouncy blow dry, as the star rocked fluttery lashes, a golden bronzer and glossy nude lip to complete her ageless beauty glow.

Meanwhile, Rod looked suave in an eccentric floral-print suit jacket and cigarette trousers, which he wore with embellished loafers and a white crossbody bag.

© Instagram Penny posed alongside Bruno Tonioli and Mark Aldridge

Penny and Rod's low-key date night comes just after the Loose Women star cut an elegant figure in a glitzy fitted Palm Angels tracksuit at ABBA Voyage in London.

© Getty Penny alongside Mark Aldridge, Dame Zandra Rhodes, Ronnie Wood and Sally Wood at the 1st anniversary performance of "ABBA Voyage" at the ABBA Arena

Whilst Penny attended without her husband Rod, she was in great company alongside other stars such as Ronnie and Sally Wood, Bruno Tonioli, designer Zandra Rhodes and Arlene Phillips.

© Getty The star looked gorgeous in a Palm Angels tracksuit

Penny and Rod's enduring love affair began in 1999, though the couple did not marry until June 2007 in Portofino.

The couple share two sons, Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 12, with proud mum Penny regularly sharing photos of her children on Instagram. Both boys have inherited their 78-year-old dad's rockstar looks, with Alastair looking uncannily like his father in the latest photos Penny shared on social media.

Rod is a father to eight children in total. He shares two children with his first wife Alana Stewart, Kimberly, 43, and Sean, 42. The couple separated in 1984.

WATCH: See Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart's never-ending regal garden in new video

© Instagram Penny and Rod have been married since 2007

In 1987, Rob welcomed daughter Ruby Stewart, 35, with model Kelly Emberg, and he also shares two children with his second wife Rachel; Renee, 30, born in June 1992, and Liam, 28, born September 1994.

Rod is also a father to daughter Sarah Streeter, who was born in 1963 and placed up for adoption - though the pair have since reconciled.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.