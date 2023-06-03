Kate Garraway amazes in the most figure-flattering trousers and matching heels

Kate Garraway is no stranger to a vibrant look, from pretty florals to bright blouses - and her latest look may be one of her most flattering yet.

The Good Morning Britain presenter looked stunning on Friday as she took to our screens in a pair of bright green Sosander trousers and matching heels, rounded off perfectly with a Very satin floral blouse.

© Instagram Kate looked fabulous in the springtime ensemble

If you're feeling inspired by Kate's blooming lovely summer look, you're in luck. The ITV star's blouse and trousers are still available to shop, although select sizes are selling out fast.

Part of Lucy Meck's Very collection, Kate's floral blouse features a collared neckline, with a soft satin feel and a colourful floral print.

The versatile fit makes the shirt a staple for the warm weather, and we recommend styling it with a pair of white mom jeans and trainers for a laid-back summer look, or channel Kate with fitted trousers and a pair of heels for a glam day-to-night ensemble.

Kate's high-waisted Sosandar trousers are so flattering with the fitted waist and flared leg, and the gorgeous green colour is perfect for injecting some colour into any outfit.

Receiving positive reviews on the M&S site, one shopper wrote: "Love the colour, ideal for summer and occasion wear, would recommend!"

ITV stylist Debbie Harper headed to her Instagram Stories to show off Kate's latest look, captioning the post: "Kate Garraway looking beautiful in Lucy Meck Very top and Sosandar trousers."

Kate styled her hair in a voluminous blow-out, opting for her signature makeup look consisting of a soft smokey eye, a touch of rosy blush and a glossy lip. Stunning!

