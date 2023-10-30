Wide-leg trousers are trending right now and these are our favourites

Trinny loves her wide-leg trousers and was way ahead of the curve, frequently stepping out in them as far back as 2017. The Trinny London founder most often styles hers dressed down with a pair of trainers, but we've also seen her wear them with platform heels. She often adds a sequin blazer or dresses in all one colour for a chic tonal outfit.
Also a favourite of Frankie Bridge, from cargo styles to tailored black wide-leg trousers, she usually goes for a high street piece, pictured above in a bargain pair by Stradivarius.
Fashion royalty Victoria Beckham demonstrates her love for wide-leg trousers in both her street style and eponymous fashion collections, while actual royalty Princess Kate wears hers for public engagements. We've seen her multiple times in the same (sadly now sold out) navy pair from Jigsaw, which she's styled with a contrasting white blazer and stiletto heels. When the Princess of Wales is seen in a trending piece, we know it has longevity and is likely here to stay.
How we chose the best wide-leg trousers
Fabric: Wide-leg trousers have become a timeless capsule wardrobe piece, so it's worth investing in a pair made from a high-quality fabric that you can wear year after year. Now it's approaching winter, you might want to choose something warmer like a wool-blend or heavy crepe, and we've taken this into account in our most recent edit.
Versatility: We know some people like to wear theirs with trainers while others prefer heels, so we've found styles suited to both.
Price: Our edit includes pieces at a wide-range of price points, from luxe £225 pairs from ME+EM to Stradivarius' new wide-leg trousers at £35.99.
The best wide-leg trousers to shop this season
M&S Crepe Wide Leg Trousers
Marks & Spencer's wide-leg trousers are bestsellers thanks to their heavy crepe material, which hangs beautifully and looks far more expensive than their £39 price tag. They also feature front darts and pressed creases for a chic, tailored look. Available in sizes 6-24 and three different lengths, it's easy to find your perfect size. Plus, they come in seven different colours.
& Other Stories Wide-Leg Trousers
& Other Stories' tailored wide-leg trousers are cut with a high waist and press creases. They feature duo slanted pockets and a zip fly with hook and bar closure. Style them with a shirt and oversized blazer or striped knit this season - reviews say they look and feel ultra luxe.
Arket Wide-Leg Trousers
Arket's wide-leg trousers are made from a wool-blend to keep you warm and cosy this winter. They have a high waist and feature side adjusters for the perfect fit. The full length style has pleats at the front and press creases at front and back for a smart finish, while the dark brown colourway is a slightly more unique alternative to classic black.
Mango Striped Wide-Leg Trousers
For a pair in a neutral shade, we love these Mango wide-leg trousers with subtle pinstripes. Cut in a flowy fabric, they can be dressed up as a full suit or down with a white tee and slouchy sweater. They have a mid-rise waist, side pockets and belt loops.
Reformation Mason Wide-Leg Trousers
Reformation's Mason pants are fitted at waist with a relaxed fit through the hips and thigh. They're made from a lightweight woven fabric that's comfortable all year round. We love this black pair worn with chunky loafers, but they're available in ten other colours, from cream to khaki.
Zara Wide-Leg Trousers
Our favourite grey wide-leg trousers on the high street come courtesy of Zara. The high-waisted pair has a contrasting elasticated white waistband, as well as belt loops and darts. Style them with trainers and an oversized white shirt or matching waistcoat.
Abercombie & Fitch Sloane Wide-Leg Trousers
If you're looking for wide-leg trousers with just the right fit, Abercrombie's tailored pair comes in four different lengths in waist sizes 23-37 inches. Multiple reviews say they're very flattering and high quality.
M&S Side Stripe Wide-Leg Trousers
For an athleisure side-stripe pair, head to Marks & Spencer. Worn by Holly Willoughby, they're bestsellers thanks to their comfortable tracksuit-style feel and practical touches like concealed pockets and zip hems.
Reiss Abigail Wide-Leg Trousers
The sell-out Abigail wide-leg trousers from Reiss have just dropped back in stock and they're available in black, navy or netural. Featuring a comfy striped elasticated waistband, the sports luxe style can be worn everywhere from the office to running errands.
River Island Wide-Leg Trousers
River Island's pleated wide-leg trousers are smart and tailored but have a comfy high-rise elasticated waist. Made from a lightweight crepe fabric, they feature side slip pockets and a zip fastening. We'd wear them as a power suit with the matching blazer.
ME+EM Wide-Leg Trousers
ME+EM's statement pair comes in the hottest hue to wear this winter - bright red. Made from Italian tailoring with a hint of stretch and a twill finish, they have a flattering high-rise silhouette. We'd style them as a tonal all-red outfit - perfect for the holiday season.
Stradivarius Wide-Leg Trousers
These are the new season take on the Stradivarius wide-leg trousers worn by the likes of Frankie Bridge, so we're not surprised they're selling fast. They have a high-rise contrast waistband and functional pockets. Made for easy styling, we'd wear them with a white tee and trainers.