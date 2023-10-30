Wide-leg trousers are trending right now and these are our favourites

Wide-leg trousers have made a serious comeback, with the stylish silhouette dominating the runways and our Instagram feeds for several seasons now.

Also called wide-leg pants or palazzo pants in the US, thanks to the likes of Victoria Beckham, Trinny Woodall, Frankie Bridge and even Princess Kate, they've never been more on-trend, but they're also comfortable and versatile. While they look great with a pair of heels, dressing down wide-leg trousers is simple - just throw on some cool trainers.

Celebrities and royals wearing wide-leg trousers

(L-R Trinny Woodall, Frankie Bridge, Victoria Beckham, Princess Kate)

Trinny loves her wide-leg trousers and was way ahead of the curve, frequently stepping out in them as far back as 2017. The Trinny London founder most often styles hers dressed down with a pair of trainers, but we've also seen her wear them with platform heels. She often adds a sequin blazer or dresses in all one colour for a chic tonal outfit.

Also a favourite of Frankie Bridge, from cargo styles to tailored black wide-leg trousers, she usually goes for a high street piece, pictured above in a bargain pair by Stradivarius.

Fashion royalty Victoria Beckham demonstrates her love for wide-leg trousers in both her street style and eponymous fashion collections, while actual royalty Princess Kate wears hers for public engagements. We've seen her multiple times in the same (sadly now sold out) navy pair from Jigsaw, which she's styled with a contrasting white blazer and stiletto heels. When the Princess of Wales is seen in a trending piece, we know it has longevity and is likely here to stay.

How we chose the best wide-leg trousers

Wide-leg trousers have become a timeless capsule wardrobe piece, so it's worth investing in a pair made from a high-quality fabric that you can wear year after year. Now it's approaching winter, you might want to choose something warmer like a wool-blend or heavy crepe, and we've taken this into account in our most recent edit. Versatility: We know some people like to wear theirs with trainers while others prefer heels, so we've found styles suited to both.

We know some people like to wear theirs with trainers while others prefer heels, so we've found styles suited to both. Price: Our edit includes pieces at a wide-range of price points, from luxe £225 pairs from ME+EM to Stradivarius' new wide-leg trousers at £35.99.

The best wide-leg trousers to shop this season