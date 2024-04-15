12 pretty tops to elevate your jeans this spring

A pretty top worn with jeans is always an easy win when it comes to springtime dressing.
As effortless to throw on and as feminine as a midi dress but a little more casual and practical, it's an outfit I'll be wearing on repeat through the new season, especially with all of the must-see pieces dropping on the high street.
From boho floral styles to embroidered blouses with sheer detail, the sunshine-ready pretty tops are a welcome change from the minimal black and neutral pieces I've been wearing until now.
Whether you love eternally stylish straight-leg denim, trending wide-leg silhouettes, or you're loyal to your skinny jeans, I've found all of the prettiest tops to elevate them this season. Just add ballet flats, loafers or strappy sandals and a leather jacket or trench coat.
The idea is to feel (and look) as though you’ve made an effort, even if you’re wearing the same trousers you’ve been living in for months.
How I chose the best pretty tops for spring
- New-in: All of these pieces are from the new season spring collections of the HELLO!'s favourite fashion brands.
- Style: Pretty means cute floral prints, frill or sheer detail and flirty cuts. There are no classic T-shirts or boring blouses included in this edit.
- Budget: I've included pieces for a range of budgets, from £15.99 at H&M to £168 at Reformation.
Marks & Spencer Pretty Top
Sizes available: UK 6-24
Colours available: Navy
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60
Returns: Free within 35 days
From the frill neckline to the one shoulder asymmetric design, this M&S top is stylish and pretty. It's made from pure cotton and comes in a chic navy hue.
H&M Pretty Top
Sizes available: XS-XXL
Colours available: Blue, White
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 28 days
I love this H&M top styled with white jeans this season. Made from a linen blend in a blue and white floral print, it features lightly puffed sleeves and button-down detail.
Nobody's Child Pretty Top
Sizes available: UK 4-18
Colours available: White, Black
Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £100
Returns: Free within 30 days
Nobody's Child's bestselling puff sleeve blouse has a swishy peplum hem to create the illusion of a defined waist, and flattering short puff sleeves. It's made from an organic cotton blend and pairs perfectly with slim or straight-leg jeans.
Pretty Lavish Pretty Top
Sizes available: UK 6-16
Colours available: Terracotta, Blush
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80
Returns: Free within 30 days
How gorgeous is this terracotta halterneck top from Pretty Lavish? It has a Bardot neckline and cropped finish. Wear it with the matching midi skirt for fancier occasions.
New Look Pretty Top
Sizes available: UK 6-22
Colours available: White
Shipping: £2.99 for Standard Delivery or free on orders over £50
Returns: £1.99 within 28 days
This pretty boho top from New Look could be effortlessly styled with everything from jeans to floaty maxi skirts. It features ruffles, sheer detail and voluminous sleeves.
Reformation Pretty Top
Sizes available: UK 4-16
Colours available: Black
Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free over £100
Returns: £6 within 30 days
Made from 100% linen with stunning sheer detail, this top from Reformation proves black can absolutely be pretty. I love it styled with ballet flats and white jeans.
& Other Stories Pretty Top
Sizes available: EUR 32-44
Colours available: White
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80
Returns: Free within 30 days
A bestseller this season, & Other Stories' blouse is a pretty take on a classic white shirt. Made from 100% cotton, it's oversized with short puff sleeves and floral embroidery.
Mango Pretty Top
Sizes available: S-L
Colours available: Ecru
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 30 days
If you look closely, you'll see this floral print crop top from Mango is also adorned with subtle sequins and beading. It features a gathered, off-the-shoulder design and frill sleeves.
River Island Pretty Top
Sizes available: XS-L
Colours available: Coral
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: Free within 28 days
River Island's trending paisley top would look equally amazing worn with jeans or the matching maxi skirt. The beachy style has a frilled neckline, and one-shoulder design with a shirred hem.
Topshop Pretty Top
Sizes available: UK 6-18
Colours available: Blush
Shipping: Free Standard Delivery
Returns: Free within 28 days
The smock cut of this floral top is so flattering with jeans. The Topshop piece has puff sleeves, ruffle details and a button-keyhole back.
Monsoon Pretty Top
Sizes available: S-XXL
Colours available: Ivory
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: Free within 28 days
The berry hues of this Monsoon blouse pair perfectly with dark blue denim. It has a chic pussybow neckline and blouson sleeves.
Boden Pretty Top
Sizes available: UK 4-22
Colours available: Green/Lilac, White/Blue, Multi
Shipping: Free over £50
Returns: Free within 90 days
Boden's popular Dolly shirt is selling fast thanks to its vibrant sea shell design. Cut with short puffy sleeves, a keyhole neckline and a stand collar, reviews say it drapes beautifully.