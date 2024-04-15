Skip to main contentSkip to footer
12 pretty tops for women this spring: Florals, ruffles, sheer details & more cute styles
12 pretty tops to elevate your jeans this spring

Pretty tops with flirty florals, sheer details and cute cuts

2 minutes ago
Pretty tops
Hollie Brotherton
Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
A pretty top worn with jeans is always an easy win when it comes to springtime dressing

As effortless to throw on and as feminine as a midi dress but a little more casual and practical, it's an outfit I'll be wearing on repeat through the new season, especially with all of the must-see pieces dropping on the high street.

From boho floral styles to embroidered blouses with sheer detail, the sunshine-ready pretty tops are a welcome change from the minimal black and neutral pieces I've been wearing until now. 

Whether you love eternally stylish straight-leg denim, trending wide-leg silhouettes, or you're loyal to your skinny jeans, I've found all of the prettiest tops to elevate them this season. Just add ballet flats, loafers or strappy sandals and a leather jacket or trench coat.

The idea is to feel (and look) as though you’ve made an effort, even if you’re wearing the same trousers you’ve been living in for months.

The best pretty tops at a glance

The best floral top: H&M Linen-Blend Blouse, £15.99 / $20.99

The best one-shoulder top: Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Frill Detail Blouse, £25 / $43.99

The best white blouse: Nobody's Child White Puff Sleeve Blouse, £45 / $76

The best halterneck top: Pretty Lavish Tiffany Bardot Ruffle Top, £45 / $77

The best crop top: Mango Ruched Strapless Top, $79.99 / $129.99

How I chose the best pretty tops for spring

  • New-in: All of these pieces are from the new season spring collections of the HELLO!'s favourite fashion brands.
  • Style: Pretty means cute floral prints, frill or sheer detail and flirty cuts. There are no classic T-shirts or boring blouses included in this edit.
  • Budget: I've included pieces for a range of budgets, from £15.99 at H&M to £168 at Reformation.

  1. 1/12

    Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Frill Detail Blouse

    M&S pretty top

    Marks & Spencer Pretty Top

    Sizes available: UK 6-24

    Colours available: Navy

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60

    Returns: Free within 35 days

    From the frill neckline to the one shoulder asymmetric design, this M&S top is stylish and pretty. It's made from pure cotton and comes in a chic navy hue.

  2. 2/12

    H&M Linen-Blend Blouse

    H&M floral blouse

    H&M Pretty Top

    Sizes available: XS-XXL

    Colours available: Blue, White

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    I love this H&M top styled with white jeans this season. Made from a linen blend in a blue and white floral print, it features lightly puffed sleeves and button-down detail.

  3. 3/12

    Nobody's Child White Puff Sleeve Blouse

    Nobody's Child top

    Nobody's Child Pretty Top

    Sizes available: UK 4-18

    Colours available: White, Black

    Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £100

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    Nobody's Child's bestselling puff sleeve blouse has a swishy peplum hem to create the illusion of a defined waist, and flattering short puff sleeves. It's made from an organic cotton blend and pairs perfectly with slim or straight-leg jeans.

  4. 4/12

    Pretty Lavish Tiffany Bardot Ruffle Top

    Pretty Lavish top

    Pretty Lavish Pretty Top

    Sizes available: UK 6-16

    Colours available: Terracotta, Blush

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    How gorgeous is this terracotta halterneck top from Pretty Lavish? It has a Bardot neckline and cropped finish. Wear it with the matching midi skirt for fancier occasions.

  5. 5/12

    New Look White Floral Ruffle Blouse

    New Look floral top

    New Look Pretty Top

    Sizes available: UK 6-22

    Colours available: White

    Shipping: £2.99 for Standard Delivery or free on orders over £50

    Returns: £1.99 within 28 days

    This pretty boho top from New Look could be effortlessly styled with everything from jeans to floaty maxi skirts. It features ruffles, sheer detail and voluminous sleeves. 

  6. 6/12

    Reformation Avianna Linen Top

    Reformation Avianna Linen Top

    Reformation Pretty Top

    Sizes available: UK 4-16

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free over £100

    Returns: £6 within 30 days

    Made from 100% linen with stunning sheer detail, this top from Reformation proves black can absolutely be pretty. I love it styled with ballet flats and white jeans.

  7. 7/12

    & Other Stories Oversized Puff-Sleeve Blouse

    & Other Stories blouse

    & Other Stories Pretty Top

    Sizes available: EUR 32-44

    Colours available: White

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    A bestseller this season, & Other Stories' blouse is a pretty take on a classic white shirt. Made from 100% cotton, it's oversized with short puff sleeves and floral embroidery.

  8. 8/12

    Mango Ruched Strapless Top

    Mango top

    Mango Pretty Top

    Sizes available: S-L

    Colours available: Ecru

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    If you look closely, you'll see this floral print crop top from Mango is also adorned with subtle sequins and beading. It features a gathered, off-the-shoulder design and frill sleeves.

  9. 9/12

    River Island Coral Paisley One Shoulder Top

    River Island pretty top

    River Island Pretty Top

    Sizes available: XS-L

    Colours available: Coral

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    River Island's trending paisley top would look equally amazing worn with jeans or the matching maxi skirt. The beachy style has a frilled neckline, and one-shoulder design with a shirred hem.

  10. 10/12

    Topshop Ditsy Floral Embroidered Smock Top

    ASOS pretty top

    Topshop Pretty Top

    Sizes available: UK 6-18

    Colours available: Blush

    Shipping: Free Standard Delivery

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    The smock cut of this floral top is so flattering with jeans. The Topshop piece has puff sleeves, ruffle details and a button-keyhole back.

  11. 11/12

    Monsoon Micola Ditsy Blouse

    Monsoon floral top

    Monsoon Pretty Top

    Sizes available: S-XXL

    Colours available: Ivory

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    The berry hues of this Monsoon blouse pair perfectly with dark blue denim. It has a chic pussybow neckline and blouson sleeves.

  12. 12/12

    Boden Dolly Puff Sleeve Jersey Shirt

    Boden blouse

    Boden Pretty Top

    Sizes available: UK 4-22

    Colours available: Green/Lilac, White/Blue, Multi

    Shipping: Free over £50

    Returns: Free within 90 days

    Boden's popular Dolly shirt is selling fast thanks to its vibrant sea shell design. Cut with short puffy sleeves, a keyhole neckline and a stand collar, reviews say it drapes beautifully.

