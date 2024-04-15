12 pretty tops to elevate your jeans this spring

A pretty top worn with jeans is always an easy win when it comes to springtime dressing.

As effortless to throw on and as feminine as a midi dress but a little more casual and practical, it's an outfit I'll be wearing on repeat through the new season, especially with all of the must-see pieces dropping on the high street.

From boho floral styles to embroidered blouses with sheer detail, the sunshine-ready pretty tops are a welcome change from the minimal black and neutral pieces I've been wearing until now.

Whether you love eternally stylish straight-leg denim, trending wide-leg silhouettes, or you're loyal to your skinny jeans, I've found all of the prettiest tops to elevate them this season. Just add ballet flats, loafers or strappy sandals and a leather jacket or trench coat.

The idea is to feel (and look) as though you’ve made an effort, even if you’re wearing the same trousers you’ve been living in for months.

The best pretty tops at a glance The best floral top: H&M Linen-Blend Blouse, £15.99 / $20.99 The best one-shoulder top: Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Frill Detail Blouse, £25 / $43.99 The best white blouse: Nobody's Child White Puff Sleeve Blouse, £45 / $76 The best halterneck top: Pretty Lavish Tiffany Bardot Ruffle Top, £45 / $77 The best crop top: Mango Ruched Strapless Top, $79.99 / $129.99

How I chose the best pretty tops for spring