7 satin shirts for women to style with everything this spring

A fashion staple that will never go out of style, a satin shirt is a must-have for any spring wardrobe. Both easy to wear and elegant, the collared fit is flattering on every figure, and the right one can be worn in so many different ways.

From white satin shirts to wear beneath a blazer for the office to red colour block pieces to brighten up your daytime outfits, I've searched high and low for the stylish shirts for women that you'll want to wear on repeat all season.

How to wear a satin shirt

The reason why a satin shirt is a great option for formal occasions is because it gives off a sophisticated appearance with minimal effort. Whether you choose to tuck it in or let it sit about your waist, the slinky style looks great paired with wide-leg trousers and loafers. For a more casual style, opt for an oversized fit to team with slouchy denim jeans and Birkenstock trainers, or keep the shirt unbuttoned to wear with a plain white T-shirt and trainers.

How I chose

From smart workwear styles to stylish everyday pieces, I've picked out satin shirts in a variety of styles that would suit most occasions. Price: Investment fashion pieces don't need to break the bank, which is why I've chosen satin shirts in a mix of price points, ranging from £15-170.

