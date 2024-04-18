7 satin shirts for women to style with everything this spring

A fashion staple that will never go out of style, a satin shirt is a must-have for any spring wardrobe. Both easy to wear and elegant, the collared fit is flattering on every figure, and the right one can be worn in so many different ways.
From white satin shirts to wear beneath a blazer for the office to red colour block pieces to brighten up your daytime outfits, I've searched high and low for the stylish shirts for women that you'll want to wear on repeat all season.
How to wear a satin shirt
The reason why a satin shirt is a great option for formal occasions is because it gives off a sophisticated appearance with minimal effort. Whether you choose to tuck it in or let it sit about your waist, the slinky style looks great paired with wide-leg trousers and loafers. For a more casual style, opt for an oversized fit to team with slouchy denim jeans and Birkenstock trainers, or keep the shirt unbuttoned to wear with a plain white T-shirt and trainers.
How I chose
- Occasion: From smart workwear styles to stylish everyday pieces, I've picked out satin shirts in a variety of styles that would suit most occasions.
- Price: Investment fashion pieces don't need to break the bank, which is why I've chosen satin shirts in a mix of price points, ranging from £15-170.
- Availability: At the time of publishing, every product listed is stocked in almost if not every size, with some petite and plus-size sizes included.
Mint Velvet Silk Shirt
Sizes: 6-18
Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £100 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Mint Velvet's silk shirt looks seriously elegant with its classic collar, unique pleated bib, and concealed buttons. Perfect for work and occasion dressing, I'd recommend styling the sophisticated number with a pair of cream tailored trousers, matching heels, and delicate silver jewellery to complete the look.
Hawes & Curtis Satin Shirt
Sizes: 6-22
Colours: Available in five colours
Shipping: £4.95 or free with a £175 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Pussybow shirts instantly give a put-together appearance, so this satin style from Hawkes & Curtis is just perfect for workwear dressing. The fitted cut will team well with straight-leg trousers, while the lightly puffed shoulders and sleeves give an extra feminine touch to the look. Available in five everyday colours, the blouse is one that you'll be reaching for all year round.
M&S Satin Shirt
Sizes: 6-24
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Everyone needs a simple white shirt in their wardrobe. The staple style will pair with tailored trousers, maxi skirts, and jeans, while M&S's version goes the extra mile with a satin finish that looks far more expensive than it is. The shirt features a regular fit, and the front placket and cuffs are securely fastened with buttons.
Stradivarius Satin Shirt
Sizes: XS-XL
Colours: Available in six colours
Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £30 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Pink was undoubtedly the colour of the summer last year, and the trending shade is back for spring. Stradivarius's collared satin shirt features a V-neck with a button up front, and it looks great with the last few buttons undone for a more low-key appearance. Style it with slouchy jeans and Birkenstock sandals for an effortlessly cool ensemble.
Mango Satin Shirt
Sizes: 4-26
Colours: Available in Ecru, Fuschia, Black, Green
Shipping: £3.95 or free over £30
Returns: Within 30 days
Short sleeve satin shirts are a great option for spring. Comfortable and stylish, the lightweight design is perfect for pairing with jeans and trainers for an effortless look. Mango's shirt has a relaxed fit with short sleeves, and it comes in four versatile colours.
Reformation Silk Shirt
Sizes: XS-XL
Colours: Available in Almond, Anaconda
Shipping: £6 or free with a £100 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
It may not be satin, but Reformation's silk shirt is one you'll buy now and wear forever. The slinky style is fitted throughout, with exaggerated flared cuffs and loop fastenings to complete the smart-casual appearance. I love the ivory shirt paired with denim jeans, but if you wanted to elevate the look, I'd opt for a black mini skirt and knee-high boots to finish.
Very Satin Stripe Shirt
Sizes: 8-20
Shipping: £3 or free with a £30 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Striped shirts are always a top trend during spring, and Very's satin blouse gives a modern twist to the classic style. I love the subtle pinstripes paired with dark denim, or you could also opt for white tailored trousers and loafers for a smarter look.