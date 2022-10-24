Kate Garraway commands attention in autumnal floral dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Making a stylish return to Good Morning Britain, Kate Garraway couldn't have looked more radiant on Monday as she joined her co-star Richard Madeley on the ITV breakfast show.

Stepping out in a fabulous floral dress by Aspiga London, the presenter's multi-coloured midi gave off serious Princess Kate vibes, thanks to the statement detachable collar which framed the V-shaped neckline.

A gorgeous and vibrant choice for autumn, Kate's desk-to-daywear dress also featured decorative fabric-covered buttons, elbow-length puff sleeves, subtly padded shoulders and a flattering empire waist.

An everyday staple that's perfect for autumn, we can see why the TV star chose it.

Kate teamed her fabulous floral dress with navy stilettos

Posting a full-length snap of Kate's latest look on Instagram, ITV stylist Debbie Harper gave fans a closer look at her outfit, which included navy stilettos and the sweetest chain bracelet.

As for her hair and makeup, Kate rocked her go-to bouncy bob and the most natural, and dewy complexion – stunning.

Over the years, Kate has become something of a fashion icon, with fans keen to shop each and every look she wears, and that includes her show-stopping dress from the National Television Awards 2022 in London

Earlier this month, the mum-of-two donned a metallic pleated gown and gold knot-detail earrings to walk the red carpet alongside her 16-year-old daughter, Darcey.

The mother-daughter duo sat together during the awards and the pair's shocked reaction was even caught on camera as Kate's documentary – Caring for Derek – was announced as the winner.

Kate recently wowed at the National Television Awards alongside her daughter Darcey

Darcey could be seen mouthing "Oh my god," before joining her mother onstage.

The 55-year-old gave a passionate speech, saying: "I want to thank all of you, Pippa and Lucy, the incredible documentary maker who made a very difficult thing easier than it might have been and made it beautiful."

She then introduced her daughter Darcey and shared that Derek was "fighting" in hospital and that he would be returning home.

