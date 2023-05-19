Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Garraway is a vision in waist-cinching shirt dress and the highest heels
Kate Garraway is a vision in waist-cinching shirt dress and hot pink heels

Kate took pretty in pink to a whole new level with her latest GMB look

kate garraway white dress
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce WriterLondon

Kate Garraway delighted ITV viewers on Friday in her pink pleated shirt dress and matching heels - and the star looked so glamorous. 

The Good Morning Britain presenter wore the Next pleated midi which featured balloon sleeves, a vintage-style tie neck and a stylish floral print. Kate accessorised perfectly with a matching black belt which cinched at the waist, finishing the look with a pair of hot pink court heels. 

kate garraeway pink floral dress next
Kate teamed the floral dress with a black buckle belt

Kate styled her hair in her signature bouncy blow-out style which framed her face to highlight her pretty face. The star opted for a natural makeup look consisting of a touch of rosy blush, a stroke of mascara and a matte pink lip. 

If you love Kate's elegant midi you're in luck, as we've found a great lookalike that's available at John Lewis.

Get the Look

The Closet London can be dressed up or down for any occasion, and we recommend styling it with a pair of bright heels for an elegant wedding guest outfit or opt for a pair of white trainers for a more laid-back look. 

ITV stylist Debbie Harper took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of Kate's latest outfit.

Kate is not afraid to rock a colourful look, and the mother-of-two caused a stir with fans just last week in her beautiful green animal print dress from Karen Millen which she styled with a pair of glossy green heels.

Before that, the star amazed fans with her striking Nobody's Child floral dress that's perfect for summer - and we can't wait to see what amazing print she wears next. 

