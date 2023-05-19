Kate Garraway is a vision in waist-cinching shirt dress and hot pink heels

Kate took pretty in pink to a whole new level with her latest GMB look

Kate Garraway delighted ITV viewers on Friday in her pink pleated shirt dress and matching heels - and the star looked so glamorous.

The Good Morning Britain presenter wore the Next pleated midi which featured balloon sleeves, a vintage-style tie neck and a stylish floral print. Kate accessorised perfectly with a matching black belt which cinched at the waist, finishing the look with a pair of hot pink court heels.

Kate teamed the floral dress with a black buckle belt

Kate styled her hair in her signature bouncy blow-out style which framed her face to highlight her pretty face. The star opted for a natural makeup look consisting of a touch of rosy blush, a stroke of mascara and a matte pink lip.

If you love Kate's elegant midi you're in luck, as we've found a great lookalike that's available at John Lewis.

Get the Look

The Closet London can be dressed up or down for any occasion, and we recommend styling it with a pair of bright heels for an elegant wedding guest outfit or opt for a pair of white trainers for a more laid-back look.

ITV stylist Debbie Harper took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of Kate's latest outfit.

Kate is not afraid to rock a colourful look, and the mother-of-two caused a stir with fans just last week in her beautiful green animal print dress from Karen Millen which she styled with a pair of glossy green heels.

Before that, the star amazed fans with her striking Nobody's Child floral dress that's perfect for summer - and we can't wait to see what amazing print she wears next.

