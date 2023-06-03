Denise Richards looks phenomenal in figure-skimming slinky dress

Denise Richards oozed Hollywood glamour as she stepped out on Friday wearing a floor-length silk gown - and the star looked incredible.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member dazzled in the bright orange gown as she attended the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

© Getty Denise teamed her orange dress with a matching clutch bag

The slinky dress featured a crossover halterneck that draped across Denise's back beautifully, accessorizing with an orange bubble clutch bag to match, along with sparkling hoop earrings and a bangle bracelet.

The 52-year-old wore her blonde locks in a sleek straight style, opting for a smokey eye makeup look complemented by a touch of rosy blush and a glossy pink lip.

Denise appeared at the event alongside her husband Aaron Phypers, who wore a patterned grey suit, paired with a white shirt and boots.

© Getty Denise and her husband Aaron looked so loved up

The mother-of-three took reshared a photo on Instagram posted by celebrity makeup artist Juliana Deneau, who captioned the post: "Absolutely no filter. No touchups. Nothing. Denise Richards, you are so damn stunning."

Denise looked a vision in the floor-length gown

Denise also took to Instagram to send birthday wishes to her daughter Lola, who turned 18 on Friday. Denise, who shares Lola and Sami, 19, with actor Charlie Sheen, posted a carousel of photos to mark the occasion.

Denise captioned the post: "Happy 18th Birthday my Lola girl! I can't believe you're 18… it went by so fast… I'm so proud of you & you are amazing & beautiful & I love your heart so much. You're beginning a new chapter & the best is yet to come. I love you so much & so happy you're celebrating at your favorite place ever. I love you Lo… Happy Birthday."

