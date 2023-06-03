Denise Richards' mini-me daughter Lola turns 18 - see stunning celebratory beach photos

Denise Richards' middle daughter, Lola, marked a major milestone this week as she rang in her 18th birthday - and she did so with some stunning sunset selfies.

The teen welcomed adulthood and took to Instagram to post photos in Hawaii where she posed beachside in a pink dress and white platform shoes.

Lola's long blonde hair was worn loose and she looked a lot like her famous mom with her distinctive eyebrows and broad smile.

"Hi adulthood," she captioned the post and her fans rushed to send well wishes. "You're a pretty young lady. Have fun," wrote one, while another added: "So beautiful," and there were strings of red heart emojis.

Denise is a doting mom to her three girls, Eloise, 12, Lola and Sami, 19. She shares her two oldest children with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen.Lola isn't as active on social media as her older sibling, but last year she made headlines after she was involved in a car accident during which she drove her Volkswagen into an embankment in LA.

Fortunately, nobody suffered any serious injuries and a California Highway Patrol (CHP) spokesperson said: "Nobody was taken to the hospital but the minor driver complained of a headache after the collision."

They confirmed her vehicle did not roll over a cliff as was reported by some outlets. Both Lola and Sami are Denise' biological children, and Eloise was adopted by the star in 2011.

© Instagram Denise is also a mom to Sami

Speaking about her reasoning behind adoption, Denise explained to People: "I felt like I wasn't done having children, and I've always wanted to have a large family. And so after my divorce I felt like, 'Oh well, I'm sure I'll soon enough get remarried and have my family [grow]', and that wasn't in the cards at the time, so I decided to expand my family on my own."

© Photo: Instagram Denise adopted her youngest daughter Eloise

In the same interview, which was published shortly after the World is Not Enough actress adopted the young girl, she revealed that both Sami and Lola had "embraced" their new sibling and were very "protective" over her.

Denise doesn't often share photos of young Eloise, but has been open about the genetic disorder that the young girl lives with.

Speaking on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, an emotional Denise shared: "She has a deletion in chromosome 8, which has caused many delays with her and it's caused a lot with speech development.

Denise and Lola are close

"Eloise wasn't able to sit up on her own for a long time, and didn't start walking until she was two. She can also only say a handful of words. It was a very difficult thing to diagnose."

Eloise's condition hasn't stopped her from living a full life, however, and her older sisters take great care of her, along with Denise and her husband, Aaron Phypers.He started the process of adopting Eloise shortly after his marriage to Denise back in 2019.

© Photo: Getty Images Denise's husband adopted her youngest child too

And Eloise has a heartfelt link to Denise's wider family, with the actress giving her the middle name of Joni, which was Denise's late mom's name.

It appears that Eloise won't be the only adoptee of the family, as Denise previously told People that her own daughters plan to adopt children in the future as well.

