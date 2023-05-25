Lorraine Kelly stuns in £39 slinky satin skirt and the highest heels

Lorraine has found the most flattering summer skirt – and it's on sale

Lorraine Kelly has upped the ante this week with her stylish outfits, and the star looked phenomenal on Thursday in a flattering satin skirt in the most amazing colour.

The ITV host delighted Lorraine viewers in the Warehouse turquoise wrap skirt, which she teamed with a ME+EM silk polka dot blouse with a pussybow and feminine floaty sleeves.

Perfectly rounding off the elegant ensemble, Lorraine opted for a pair of Kurt Geiger nude stiletto heels to finish.

If you want to channel Lorraine's style, you're in luck. Lorraine's full look is still available to shop, and the star's slinky midi skirt is reduced by 40% in the Warehouse sale.

Lorraine's green skirt features a leg-lengthening slit, with a flattering waistband a silver buckle detailing. The Warehouse number can be dressed up or down, and we recommend pairing it with heels and a fitted top for a glam evening look, or opt for chunky boots and a cropped jumper for chic, laid-back ensemble.

The 63-year-old styled her hair in loose waves which perfectly framed her face, with her signature makeup look consisting of a soft smokey eye and a glossy lip.

Lorraine took to Instagram to share a snap of her latest look, and fans were quick to comment on the classy style.

One follower wrote: "Love the colour. Looking fabulous." Whilst another added: "Love this outfit!"

A third wrote: "Looking awesome Lorraine! Love that skirt."

Lorraine has been delighting fans with her bright outfits this week. The mother-of-one looked lovely on Tuesday in her bold yellow wide-leg trousers, which she styled perfectly with a fitted pinstripe blazer from ME+EM.

