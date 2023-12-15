Skip to main contentSkip to footer
11 best tummy control jeans to shop now: flattering styles from Spanx to Judy Blue and beyond
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

11 best tummy control jeans to flatter your shape

I'm a shopping expert and these are my picks of the most flattering & stylish tummy control jeans that will help you show off your curves with confidence - starting from under $30

best tummy control jeans to shop 2024
Karen Silas
Karen SilasSenior Lifestyle Editor
Share this:

As someone who writes about shopping for a living - and as a shopper who can't resist a tummy-flattering pair of jeans - I get that there are so many reasons that you might want a pair of tummy control jeans. I look for comfort and support, but maybe you just want to be sure your t-shirts and sweaters fit your shape more smoothly when you have your jeans on. Or you could just feel that a little extra shaping in your jeans is what you need to show off your curves with confidence and feel beautiful.

All are completely legit reasons that I've taken into consideration when I went on the search for my recommendations for the perfect pair of tummy-friendly jeans to fit you in a way you love. So if this sounds up your alley, you'll want to check out my edit of denim looks that aren't just flattering but I think are super stylish, too, from Levi's to Spanx, Lane Bryant to Judy Blue.

How I chose the best tummy control jeans

I've been writing about fashion for over a decade now – and shopping online pretty much since internet shopping was invented – so I have a pretty good idea of what to look for when you don't have the benefit of seeing the garment in person. So when putting together this list I took the following into consideration:

  • Style: Let's face it, one of the primary qualities you may be looking for is that the jeans look current, or maybe are even trending! And while skinny jeans are still a wardrobe basic, and the first that come to mind when it comes to tummy control, I made sure to include the season's newest styles, too. In my edit you'll find a a range of silhouettes with tummy control – boyfriend, boot cut, flared, straight-, wide-leg jeans, and yes, your trusty skinnies – so you can find the right pair for your personal style.
  • Comfort: While I personally haven't been able to try on every pair of jeans on my list, I've scoured online stores to find the tummy control looks with the best-possible ratings from verified shoppers, and have also read scores of reviews to determine which have the most balanced, both pros and cons.
  • Brand trust: I have not included any brands that I don't already know and love. So you’ll find brands from Spanx to Levi’s on this our handy list, as well as plus-sized tummy control jeans and budget-friendly buys from your favorites like Macy’s, Old Navy, Amazon and Nordstrom Rack. 
  • Price point: While you may be ready so spend hundreds of dollars on a pair of jeans, I understand that not everyone is ready, or able, to splash the cash. This edit starts at just around $25 and goes up to $170, so you don't have to break the bank to look and feel great.

If you're ready to slip into your new-favorite jeans, keep scrolling...

Shop our favorite tummy control jeans

  1. 1/11

    SPANX Seamed Front, Wide Leg Jeans

    Spanx wide leg tummy control jeans© Spanx

    Spanx tummy control jeans

    The details

    • Sizes: XS-3X
    • Colors: Vintage Indigo, Ecru
    • Inseams available: Regular, Petite, Tall
    • Fabric: 87% Cotton, 9% Polyester, 4% Lycra® Elastane. Lining: 70% Polyester, 30% Cotton
    • Care: Machine Wash Warm, Gentle Cycle. Tumble Dry Low.

    Editor's note

    "I have been a big fan of Spanx for years, and my favorite pair from the jeans collection is this on-trend wide-leg style, a Spanx best seller. They're like the next best thing to leggings: a pull on style, with no button or zippers, but there ARE functional back pockets. Win-win!"

    Yes, shapewear pioneer also has a line of trendy shapewear jean. These Spanx tummy control jeans, which run up to size 3X, feature “hidden core-shaping technology” and a smooth silhouette with no fussy zippers or buttons.

  2. 2/11

    Democracy Ab-Solution Jeggings

    democracy clothing tummy control jeggings

    Democracy tummy control jeans

    The details

    • Sizes: 0-18
    • Colors: 25+ different colors
    • Inseam: Regular 30”, Short 28”, Long 32”
    • Care: Machine wash


    Editor's note

    "If you're looking for a great Amazon buy, the 'Ab'solution jegging is an Amazon best-seller, with over 11,000 5-star ratings. Fans say these jeans have 'great tummy control' and 'feel like butter'. Another telling comment from a verifed shopper: 'I love the overall stretch in the material and the tummy control band.'"

    Democracy’s 'Ab'solution jeans are designed for the most flattering fit, and they have a secret: interior power-mesh panels for tummy control. Other details include super-stretch denim, a hidden inner elastic waistband for a no gap waist, and strategically-placed pocket designs for a 'booty lift' effect. 

  3. 3/11

    Levi’s 311 Shaping Skinny

    Levi's shaping jeans© Levi.com

    Levi's tummy control jeans

    The details

    • Sizes: 24-34; also in Plus Size, 14-26 
    • Colors: 14 different washes at Levi's; 20+ on Amazon
    • Inseam: 28, 30, 32, 24
    • Fabric: 60% cotton, 16% polyester, 23% Ecovero, 1% Lycra
    • Care: Machine wash cold, inside out

    Editor's note

    "Levi’s jeans are back in style, and I (and the pairs in my closet) are celebrating the return. The shaping jeans are like a little sister for the traditional 501s - they're a top seller with HELLO! readers."

    Levi's may be 170 years old but it's ever evolving with lines like the shaping jeans collection line which includes the 311 shaping skinny jeans. They have over 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon

    You can also shop the look, of course, on the Levi's site.

  4. 4/11

    Old Navy High-Waisted Wow Loose Jeans for Women

    old navy tummy control jeans

    Old Navy tummy control jeans

    The details

    • Sizes: 0 - 30
    • Colors: C
    • Inseam: Regular 30 1/2" (Petite and Tall are available but nearly sold out)
    • Fabric: Cotton 62%, Recycled polyester 30%, Recycled cotton 7%, Spandex 1%
    • Care: Machine wash cold inside out with similar colors

    Editor's note

    "These are my current favorite jeans at Old Navy (I'm a sucker for anywhere that's affordable AND has inclusive sizing). If it's been a while since you checked out the affordable basics there, you might want to take another look, especially at the jeans - like these, with the flattering 'Secret Smooth' front pocket design."

    A loose-fit straight Mom Jeans style made from nearly 40% recycled materials, and featuring Old Navy's trademark Secret-Smooth front pockets to hold you in for a smoothing effect.

  5. 5/11

    Judy Blue High Waist Tummy Control Classic Straight Jeans

    judy blue tummy control jeans

    Judy Blue tummy control jeans

    The details

    • Sizes: 24-36 Plus
    • Colors: Dark wash blue
    • Inseam: 31"
    • Fabric: 94% Cotton, 5% Polyester, 1% Spandex
    • Care: Machine Wash

    Editor's note

    "Did you know Judy Blue tummy control jeans are one of the most-searched on Google? I chose these high-waisted straight jeans by Judy Blue because the dark wash and clean-lined vintage silhouette make them easy to dress up or down."

    Judy Blue tummy control jeans are designed to have a body-hugging, flattering fit and to hold their shape after hours of wear. These jeans are billed as "vintage style... combined with that fitted '90s supermodel waist", a great look if you want to update your denim wardrobe.

  6. 6/11

    Lane Bryant Tighter Tummy High-Rise Boot Jean

    lane bryant tummy control jeans

    Lane Bryant tummy control jeans

    The details

    • Sizes: 12 - 40
    • Colors: Medium Denim
    • Inseam: Short 29.5", Regular 31.5", Long 34.5"
    • Fabric: 76% Cotton/22% Polyester/2% Spandex
    • Care: Machine Wash

    Editor's note

    "Lane Bryant is a woman-founded, woman led plus-size brand, and its denim styles are great. With jeans that go up to a size 40, there's a pair for everyone. My pick is this boot cut style that's so chic and has some fabulous hidden details for comfort like a no-gap stretch waistband."

    Plus-size fashion specialists Lane Bryant’s ‘Tighter Tummy’ range is designed to smooth your waist and ‘slim your tummy’ with the help of patented, reinforced hi-rise panels. The Tighter Tummy High-Rise Boot Jean is a five-pocket style with a slight flare, belt loops and a double-button / zip-fly closure.


  7. 7/11

    Everlane The Way-High jean

    Everlane Way High jeans with tummy control© Everlane

    Everlane jeans

    The details

    • Sizes: 23-35; also available in Curvy Fit for hourglass shapes
    • Colors: Vintage Indigo, Coal, Washed Black, Light Indigo, Distressed, Ecru, Abyss (availability varies by length selected)
    • Inseam: 25.5", 27.5", 29.5"
    • Fabric: 98% Organic Cotton, 2% Elastane
    • Care: Machine wash cold, inside out

    Editor's note

    "My Everlane jeans are one of my go-tos. They remind me of my jeans in the 1990s that I had to wash-and-wear a ton to break them in. Then, like my Everlanes, they were perfectly fitting for years, hugging me (and holding me in) in all the right places!"

    Meghan Markle is also a fan of Everlane's jeans, and the eco-friendly brand's Way-High jean, made from premium organic cotton with a just a touch of stretch, “accentuates your true waist, gives you legs for days, and holds you in—in the best way possible”. 

    You can pretty much create your perfect pair by choosing from one of three inseam lengths and seven washes, and you can also choose a curvy fit if you prefer a look more tailored for an hourglass shape.

  8. 8/11

    Curve Appeal Tummy Tucking High Rise Comfort Waist Skinny Jeans

    tummy control jeans at nordstrom rack curve appeal tummy tucking denim

    Nordstrom Rack tummy control jeans

    The details

    • Sizes: 2-16
    • Colors: Lilian, Gretta
    • Inseam: 28"
    • Fabric: 76% cotton, 22% polyester, 2% spandex
    • Care: Machine wash cold delicate

    Editor's note

    "While 77% of reviewers gave these jeans four stars or above, some shoppers gave them less than stellar reviews because the inseam, at 28 inches, is on the shorter side. So take note if you like a longer inseam. Still, on sale they're such a bargain at less than $35."

    Looking for tummy control jeans on sale? Try the selection at Nordstrom Rack – like Curve Appeal’s ‘Tummy Tucking’ high rise jeans which have a trio of flattering features: a concealed elastic waistband for no gaping, front-flattening 'tummy tuck technology' and a contoured back yoke for a shapely rear end.

  9. 9/11

    Good American tummy control jeans

    Good American tummy control jeans

    The details

    • Sizes: 00 - 28 Plus
    • Colors: Indigo483
    • Inseam: 29"
    • Fabric: 98.5% Organic Cotton, 1.5% Elastane
    • Care: Machine wash cold, hang dry or flat

    Editor's note

    "I'm a newly-minted customer of Good American; what sold me was the the inclusive sizing and models on the site, and now I'm hooked. The Good Legs skinnies are one of the brand's most popular. I love this model because it has a button fly, which I find a fun style option, plus it feels more secure and reinforced than a zipper."

    Khloé Kardashian’s Good American jeans are a definite fan favorite - including the ‘Good Legs’ line, which has the brand's signature inclusive sizing, from 00 to 28 Plus. The Good Legs skinnies feature a gap-proof waistband, reinforced belt loops and special “flat tummy tech” to hold everything where you want it.

    You can also find the Good Leg skinny in a zipper style at Nordstrom Rack on sale for $39.97.

  10. 10/11

    Style & Co Women's Curvy-Fit Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans

    macys tummy control jeans style and co

    Macy's tummy control jeans

    The details

    • Sizes: 2-18
    • Colors: Six different washes available
    • Inseam: Regular 31"; Long 33"; Short 29"
    • Fabric: Cotton/polyester/spandex
    • Care: Machine washable

    Editor's note

    "These jeans made my list because Macy's Style & Co has such a solid reputation and verified shoppers are raving about this design. In fact, these are Macy's top-selling skinny jeans - I'm not surprised since they're available in three inseam lengths and multiple colors, plus they feature a tummy control effect to boot."

    Created exclusively for Macy's, Style & Co's skinny jeans feature a curvy-fit silhouette - for a smaller waist and fuller hips - and feature a front button closure with zipper fly and 'slenderizing' tummy control panel.

  11. 11/11

    Universal Thread Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans

    target tummy control jeans by universal thread

    Target tummy control jeans

    The details

    • Sizes: 00-24
    • Colors: Light Denim, Medium Denim
    • Inseam: 32"
    • Fabric: 91% Cotton, 7% Recycled Polyester, 2% Spandex
    • Care: Machine Wash, Tumble Dry

    Editor's note

    "Online shoppers give these jeans high scores for comfort, style and value. They're in a trendy mid rise and true to size, too. They also have one of my favorite details in mid-rise jeans - more back rise coverage so you don’t have to worry about them slipping down and showing too much every time you bend over.

    One caveat - you can't shop them in-store so you'll need to grab a pair online if you can't resist."

    These skinny jeans have an overall 4.2 out of 5-star rating with nearly 1,000 reviews. What makes them special, though, is that they’re “engineered to smooth and sculpt”.  

You may also like

Want to know more about shopping the best jeans for your shape? Keep scrolling...

8 jeans styles that work best for curvy body types, according to a personal stylist

Personal Stylist Helen Richardson gives her top tips for which jeans to choose if you have a curvy body type.

"When it comes to jeans for the summer, it's essential to choose styles that are comfortable, breathable, and lightweight to feel confident no matter your dress size," she says. "The fit and material is crucial. Avoid heavy, thick denim and go lighter in colour. Save your dark wash jeans for winter…

Here are some styles of jeans that work best for curvy ladies:

  1. Lightweight denim or chambray fabric. These materials are more breathable and allow for better air circulation, keeping you cool in hot weather.
  2. Cropped or ankle grazer jeans are perfect for summer. They provide a relaxed and casual look while allowing your ankles to breathe. Make sure the hem ends on the narrowest part of your lower leg, calves
  3. High-waisted jeans are a great option as they provide coverage and support, accentuating the waist and creating a flattering silhouette. Look for 'Curvy Fit' styles.
  4. Straight-leg jeans offer a classic and timeless style that complements various body shapes, providing a balanced and streamlined appearance.
  5. White jeans are a classic summer staple. They reflect sunlight and can help you feel cooler on hot days. Just make sure to choose thicker, high-quality white denim to avoid transparency issues and a straight or wide leg style - cropped, raw edge or ankle length. (Nude seamless [underwear] essential!!!) ;-)
  6. Wide-leg or flared jeans provide a loose and flowy silhouette, which can be more comfortable during hot weather.
  7. Bootcut jeans have a slight flare at the hem, which balances out the curves and provides a more elongated look to the legs.
  8. Mom jeans have gained popularity for their relaxed fit and vintage-inspired look, and can be styled in various ways for a trendy summer outfit.

Look for jeans with some stretch or elastic content in the fabric as they offer better mobility and comfort during summer activities. Look for jeans with a balanced fit that accentuates your curves without being overly restrictive.

Ultimately, the best style of jeans for curvy women is the one that makes you feel confident and comfortable."

You may also like

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more