11 best tummy control jeans to flatter your shape

As someone who writes about shopping for a living - and as a shopper who can't resist a tummy-flattering pair of jeans - I get that there are so many reasons that you might want a pair of tummy control jeans. I look for comfort and support, but maybe you just want to be sure your t-shirts and sweaters fit your shape more smoothly when you have your jeans on. Or you could just feel that a little extra shaping in your jeans is what you need to show off your curves with confidence and feel beautiful.

All are completely legit reasons that I've taken into consideration when I went on the search for my recommendations for the perfect pair of tummy-friendly jeans to fit you in a way you love. So if this sounds up your alley, you'll want to check out my edit of denim looks that aren't just flattering but I think are super stylish, too, from Levi's to Spanx, Lane Bryant to Judy Blue.

How I chose the best tummy control jeans

I've been writing about fashion for over a decade now – and shopping online pretty much since internet shopping was invented – so I have a pretty good idea of what to look for when you don't have the benefit of seeing the garment in person. So when putting together this list I took the following into consideration:

Let's face it, one of the primary qualities you may be looking for is that the jeans look current, or maybe are even trending! And while skinny jeans are still a wardrobe basic, and the first that come to mind when it comes to tummy control, I made sure to include the season's newest styles, too. In my edit you'll find a a range of silhouettes with tummy control – boyfriend, boot cut, flared, straight-, wide-leg jeans, and yes, your trusty skinnies – so you can find the right pair for your personal style. Comfort: While I personally haven't been able to try on every pair of jeans on my list, I've scoured online stores to find the tummy control looks with the best-possible ratings from verified shoppers, and have also read scores of reviews to determine which have the most balanced, both pros and cons.

While I personally haven't been able to try on every pair of jeans on my list, I've scoured online stores to find the tummy control looks with the best-possible ratings from verified shoppers, and have also read scores of reviews to determine which have the most balanced, both pros and cons. Brand trust: I have not included any brands that I don't already know and love. So you’ll find brands from Spanx to Levi’s on this our handy list, as well as plus-sized tummy control jeans and budget-friendly buys from your favorites like Macy’s, Old Navy, Amazon and Nordstrom Rack.

I have not included any brands that I don't already know and love. So you’ll find brands from Spanx to Levi’s on this our handy list, as well as plus-sized tummy control jeans and budget-friendly buys from your favorites like Macy’s, Old Navy, Amazon and Nordstrom Rack. Price point: While you may be ready so spend hundreds of dollars on a pair of jeans, I understand that not everyone is ready, or able, to splash the cash. This edit starts at just around $25 and goes up to $170, so you don't have to break the bank to look and feel great.

