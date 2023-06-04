Elizabeth Hurley soaks up the sun in 'body-sculpting' plunging swimsuit

The Bedazzled star sure knows how to rock a swimsuit

No one understands the appeal of a true summer swimsuit quite like Elizabeth Hurley, with her latest fit being no exception.

The actress and founder of her eponymous swimwear line, 57, looked incredible in her newest offering on social media, dressed in a one-piece swimsuit.

She looked radiant while lounging in front of a sun-soaked cabin, wearing a plunging sea green fit with a high-waisted silhouette and string-detailing in the back.

Alongside several photos with the suit, she excitedly wrote: "Yay! The glorious Antibes one-piece has arrived.

Elizabeth added: "There's something so liberating about wearing a one-piece – way less breathing in. This one is made from body-sculpting Italian Lycra and does a bit of your breathing in for you."

Her fans were thrilled with the new photographs, with Lisa Rinna dropping a few flame emojis, as did many others.

One of them commented: "Omg Elizabeth you exceptionally sexy lady," while another said: "You make the suit," and a third gushed: "You look incredible in that bathing suit!"

Earlier in the week, she shared more photos of herself in another sea green offering, this time a bikini that displayed her sculpted abs, called the "Ibiza."

The mother-of-one often sports pieces from her own swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which she established in 2005, and it caters to women and young girls aged 13 and upwards.

© Instagram Elizabeth showed off her toned physique in another sea green suit

In an interview with Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, the star revealed why she chose to turn to swimwear design, explaining: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great. It was key to me to create a resort collection which would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age."

"I decided to venture into designing beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with holiday clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong."

On the inspiration for her usually figure-hugging and bold pieces, the Gossip Girl star continued: "I love tousled hair, glowing skin, and sensual clothes.

© Instagram The star often sports fits from her own line of swimwear

"I love women looking glamorous, and this is my main focus. On the beach, this can be more difficult; sun and sand are an important part of a summer holiday, so I place a big emphasis on creating pieces that are light, comfortable, and flattering."

In a conversation with HELLO! last year, she opened up about how she finds confidence in her own skin and body, saying: "I think, really, taking the time to take care of our health is one of the most important things we can do.

© Getty Images Elizabeth has been open about working hard to maintain a positive body image

"[Women] really need to be in tune with their own bodies," she continued: "And take care of themselves in order for them to be there to take care of everybody else, because that's what we do."

