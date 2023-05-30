Elizabeth Hurley is near-enough a Greek goddess in tiny blue bikini

Elizabeth Hurley must surely be one of the best-looking women on the planet, and the model certainly had fans raving over her, as she took to Instagram to share her latest bikini post.

The 57-year-old looked sensational as she posed in a tiny blue bikini from her brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and it highlighted her hourglass figure as she showed off the two-piece in its full glory. The star emulated her inner beach babe as she posed by the ocean in a lovely cabana with massage tables and rocking chairs set up to enjoy the sea breeze. A second snap saw her pose in a more seductive manner as she ran her hands through her tussled brunette locks.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley is a beach goddess in white bikini

In her caption, Elizabeth simply said: "Loving my new Ibiza bikini in my fave Sea Green," sharing a string of heart emojis.

And her fans were certainly loving the new bikini, as they took to the comment section in their droves to share compliments for the brunette beauty. One compared her to a Greek goddess, as they wrote: "Here in Greece we had an ancient God who named Aphrodite. I am sure you are her daughter.. ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS."

A second enthused: "Good lord, you are an ageless beauty," while a third added: "Amazing beautiful woman, dynamite, exotic favorite," while a fourth penned: "That bikini colour and the teal table decoration…how very decadent of you Elizabeth…a masterpiece of eye dynamite."

The star's bikini posts often spark massive fan reactions, and earlier in the month, the model took to social media where she posed in an eye-catching white two-piece that really showed off her phenomenal physique.

Elizabeth showed off her toned physique

Her gorgeous bikini was chain-linked and she flashed a huge smile at the camera while also posing in an open beach dress and styling out an impressive pair of sunglasses that she revealed came from friends Elton John and David Furnish.

Elizabeth opted for a light touch of make up to further accentuate her beauty, and she had her luscious brunette locks swept to the side for the gorgeous photo.

EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Hurley opens up about conflicting emotions at 'bittersweet' event

She drew attention to her eyewear in her caption, commenting: "Thank you @eltonjohn and @davidfurnish for my fabulous @eltonjohneyewear." She finished off the post with a string of heart emojis.

Her fans were bowled over by the post and were quick to lavish the Royals star with dozens of compliments."Beautiful as ever, Elizabeth," remarked one, while a second posted: "Timeless beauty," and a third teased: "So you're ready for summer then I guess lol?"

© Instagram The star shared a seductive pose

A fourth added: "Always beautiful, I love you so much, sorry," while others were just left speechless as they shared strings of heart and flame emojis in the comments.

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley, 57, upstages birthday girl in plunging thigh-split dress

WOW: Elizabeth Hurley is a bombshell in daring lingerie for cheeky tribute

Elizabeth, 57, is certainly in the summer spirit and she recently shared a new set of snaps on Instagram featuring the latest style of her favourite chain-link bikini that her eponymous label of beachwear sells.

The deep peach-coloured two-piece showed off her exceptionally toned physique, and she highlighted it even more by posing in front of a mirror, staring the camera down with her mirror image.

Check out some of Elizabeth's other bikini looks below...

The model often dazzles in her bikinis

Elizabeth turned heads in her swimwear

© Instagram Elizabeth often shared stunning photo of herself on holiday

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.