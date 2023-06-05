Ivanka Trump shows off second royal wedding dress after being pictured with Prince William

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, surprised royal fans last week as the couple revealed they had attended the Jordanian royal wedding, alongside other royals and dignitaries from all over the world.

Donald Trump's daughter confirmed her attendance by sharing a photo of her and Jared ahead of the banquet dinner, which took place at the end of Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding day.

© Instagram Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attended the royal wedding in Jordan last week. Pictured here ahead of the wedding reception

"Wishing congratulations to Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa al Hussein on their beautiful wedding.May their lives together be abundant in love, health, and happiness," she captioned the post.

The 41-year-old looked stunning in the snap, wearing an opulent light blue silk gown by Alex Perry, that featured elegant long sleeves and stylish ruching on the torso. The figure-hugging cut of the elevated look perfectly showed off Ivanka's incredible waistline.

The couple looked incredible ahead of the banquet

Many fans initially doubted that Ivanka had received an invite to the royal wedding, but a photo of her talking to Prince William whilst standing next to Princess of Wales later surfaced on social media, putting all rumours to rest.

And on Sunday, the mother-of-three delighted her fans once again by revealing she had also attended the wedding reception, which took place hours before the banquet dinner, and dazzled in a multicolour Jenny Packham dress – one of Princess Kate's favourite designers.

© Getty Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump visited Buckingham Palace in 2019, during President Trump's three-day state visit

In the snap, Ivanka can be seen perfectly wearing the V-neck cape-sleeve silk gown with her blonde locks down.

Her followers were full of praise for her second look. "Wow absolutely gorgeous dress," one commented, whilst a second added: "Wow wow wow so stunningly gorgeous. Love this dress!"

© Getty During Donald Trump's presidency, Ivanka met many royals

A third remarked: "Stunning and that is an amazing beyond belief dress!"

Ivanka joined the likes of the First Lady, Jill Biden, and Nancy Pelosi, at the wedding. She also joined many other royals such and Princess Victoria and Princess Daniel of Sweden, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander and Princess Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark.

© Royal Hashemite Court The Princess of Wales also opted for a Jenny Packham dress

One of the best dressed of the night was Princess Kate, who also opted for a Jenny Packham gown for the wedding day banquet.

The Princess simply glowed in the pink sequin dress which featured long sleeves and a waist-cinching diamante belt. The glittering ensemble was teamed with the diamond and pearl Lover's Knot tiara, once worn frequently by her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales. Kate also displayed her royal orders, including her GCVO star and blue sash.

