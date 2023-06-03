Ivanka Trump makes surprise royal wedding appearance in figure-skimming dress

Ivanka Trump made a surprise appearance at the wedding of the year on Thursday, as Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend and architect, Rajwa Al Saif.

The daughter of Donald Trump, looked effortlessly beautiful as she stepped out alongside, her husband, Jared Kushner. The 41-year-old opted for an opulent light blue silk gown, that featured elegant long sleeves and stylish ruching on the torso. The figure-hugging cut of the elevated look perfectly showed off Ivanka's incredible waistline.

The couple looked incredible

The businesswoman shared a beautiful photo to her Instagram Stories alongside her beau, who opted for a white-tie ensemble. She wore her platinum locks down in elegant waves with the top section of her tresses pulled back to create the perfect wedding guest do.

Ivanka's makeup also looked flawless, and was comprised of fluttery false eyelashes, warm bronzer, and nude lipstick - a match made in heaven! She accessorized her wedding ensemble with a pair of gold earrings.

Ivanka penned a sweet message for the couple

Ivanka joined the likes of the First Lady, Jill Biden, and Princess Kate, and was even caught striking up a conversation with Prince William. The pair first met four years ago whilst visiting the UK with her former-President father.

Ahead of the stunning photo from the special day, Ivanka shared a heartfelt message for the newlyweds. She wrote: "Congratulations to Crown Prince Al Hussein Abdullah and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on their beautiful wedding in Jordan yesterday. May their lives together be blessed with an abundance of love, health and happiness." She also shared a sweet photo of the happy couple.

© Royal Hashemite Court The Princess of Wales looked stunning in a Jenny Packham dress at the banquet

Prince William and Princess Kate also looked spectacular on the big day. Kate - who always nails it when it comes to her fashion - slipped into a Jenny Packham gown who is one of her favorite tried and tested designers.

The Princess simply glowed in the pink sequin dress which featured long sleeves and a waist-cinching diamante belt. The glittering ensemble was teamed with the diamond and pearl Lover's Knot tiara, once worn frequently by her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales. Kate also displayed her royal orders, including her GCVO star and blue sash.

Princess Beatrice looked also dazzled in pink for the banquet

As for her hair and makeup, the British royal certainly didn't disappoint and wore her iconic brunette tresses down in soft, glamorous curls. She also opted for a daring makeup look comprised of deep smokey eyeshadow, warm bronzer and nude lipstick.

Princess Beatrice was also spotted at the royal event, with her husband and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice was perfectly in keeping with Kate's elegant pink hues when it came to her outfit and rocked a stunning blush gown with fluted sleeves by Reem Acra for the evening banquet. She did opt for a different look during the ceremony which was an equally and in a contrasting baby blue shade - much like Ivanka's cooler choice of color.

King Abdullah and Queen Rania hosted a number of royals including Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, and King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia.

