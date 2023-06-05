Frankie Bridge models ultra-flattering scoop bikini and tube skirt – and looks unreal

Frankie Bridge recently returned from an idyllic trip to the Maldives with her husband Wayne Bridge and their sons Parker and Carter – and she's since shared some of her favourite outfits from the holiday with her fans on Instagram.

Looking gorgeous with slicked-back hair and a golden tan, the Loose Women presenter wowed as she modelled a number of looks, including a chic black bikini with a flattering scoop neck and a knitted green tube skirt.

"Frankie's faves is looking a bit different... Sharing my favourite looks that I’ve worn on holiday this week! Links on my stories - enjoy," she captioned the video.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge models stunning summer fashion picks from bikinis to swimsuits

The star's gorgeous green co-ord is from luxury brand Leset, and the fitted midi skirt is currently in the sale at Net-A-Porter reduced from £259 to £103.60.

Frankie also wore a number of dresses from Mango and Arket, as well as her collection of bikinis and swimsuits, which included a bright pink ribbed number and a mismatched two-piece from Zimmermann.

© Instagram @frankiebridge Frankie modelled some of her favourite looks from her trip to the Maldives

Most of her fans were particularly in love with her swimwear choices. "Looking through the comments to find where your bikini is from? Anyone know please? Love the top!" one follower commented.

Another wrote: "Where is your pink swimsuit from?" and a further wrote: "Gorgeous vibes always! Where is the pink swimming costume from please?"

Shop Frankie's looks

Frankie's bubblegum one piece is most likely from Hunza G, since it is one of her favourite swimwear brands. It costs £155 and features a flattering high-leg cut – for a similar look, try Urban Outfitters' £34 version.

The star also shared some sweet family photos from her break in the sun, captioning the smiling selection: "I'm sure most of you will be very pleased to know that I go home tomorrow… and…p.s. It rained a few times too!"

Shop similar

Frankie headed off on holiday after sharing a recent hair transformation with fans – though many had hoped she would return to her signature short pixie cut from her days in girlband The Saturdays.

Sharing that she had opted for a bob haircut instead, she wrote to fans: "Went for the chop… I know… not as short as you were hoping! Ha and I still don’t look like Hailey Bieber… but I blooming love it! #newhair."

Frankie has often switched up her hairstyles – and in her exclusive column for HELLO!, she opened up about how a makeover can have an affect on her general mood.

"Being young and having fun with how you look is a part of growing up," she wrote. "I love that each hair change marks a feeling and a time in my life. If we don't try out lots of different styles, how will we know which one is the best for us? Hair grows and colours change; no look has to be forever."

© Getty Frankie's short pixie cut was one of her most memorable

The mum-of-two also opened up about her favourite style, explaining: "My favourite haircut is probably my best known; the short crop, with the big side fringe. Although I feel that since this cut I've had looks that suit me better, this is the one that holds the most memories for me.

"It's the style that made me stand out from the crowd, at a time when not many women were rocking short hair. It's the cut that so many people still come and tell me they tried after seeing mine. Some loved it and some regretted it, but they're all glad they tried it."