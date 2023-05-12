Mindy Kaling's new swimwear looks are 'so flattering' - here are our faves

The Mindy Project star has come up with a line of swimsuits for a sizzling summer

Mindy Kaling has been on a style hot streak, and her latest looks for Andie Swim are the most sizzling yet.

You may already be familiar with the eco-friendly swimwear and its celebrity fans, like Demi Moore (an investor in the brand) and her daughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout Willis who famously modeled Andie in the past.

Mindy’s collection is making a major splash with new looks, plus the edit also has some of Demi’s favorites - like the minimalist Amalfi and the sporty Malibu one-piece – in chic new colorways.

Mindy's collection even includes pieces to take you from the pool to cocktails - like the Maya dress

Andie also has Inclusive sizing, so just about everyone can find an ultra-flattering look for themselves.

1/ 4 The Little Black Swimsuit © Andie Marco swimsuit The Marco worn by Mindy is a classic black swimwear look - but the chic swimsuit, which has adjustable straps (that are thicker than the Amalfis, if you're looking for more support) and full coverage from the back, also comes in other hues. We also love the flattering, yet still discreet, V-neckline.





$112 at Andie Swim 2/ 4 The perfect bikini © Andie Bermuda bikini This cute bikini, which features a supportive underwire top – available in five colors – and flattering bottoms ($56) that come in over 20 colorways. We love that we can mix and match!

Bermuda bikini top, $62 The Bikini Bottom, $56 at Andie Swim 3/ 4 The bold but simple one-piece © Andie Amalfi swimsuit Another silhouette that was also a favorite of Demi Moore! The eco-nylon one-piece comes in 14 different colors and patterns, and smooth or ribbed texture. It's absolutely gorgeous in Mindy's colorway, Daffodil.

$112 at Andie Swim 4/ 4 The sexy and sporty classic © Andie Malibu swimsuit Fans are saying: "Wow, wow, wow. I haven't felt great about how my body changed after having my son but this suit makes me feel like a million bucks. I was skeptical but hopeful after other reviews and I can confirm this suit not only fits my DDD+ bust but makes them look great! I love that I can snap this puppy up for full coverage or undo a few more snaps when I'm relaxing at the beach. I'm 5'2" with a short torso and the regular torso size has a little extra room for more height but it's not baggy." Demi Moore also rocked the Malibu, which is one of our favorite silhouettes. The one-piece swimsuit is made with compression fabric for a flattering fit and has a versatile button front that can be undone for a sexier look. Mindy's wearing it in a beautiful dragonfly shade - one of 12 colors and patterns the Malibu comes in.

$112 at Andie Swim

All about the Mindy Kaling x Andie swimwear collection

Mindy revealed her new collab in May with an announcement on social media - a shot of herself on the beach wearing The Amalfi in Daffodil, a bold yellow hue.

© Andie Swim Mindy announced her new collaboration with Andie Swim

"I bet you didn't know my side hustle was swimsuit design. I am so excited to launch my first-ever swimwear collection (!!) in collaboration with Andie!

"I designed new limited edition styles, and also re-imagined classic Andie suits in bold + fun Mindy-approved colors (but also some classic colors if you're, like, just trying to be chill)."

Mindy modeling 'The Marco One Piece'

She added: "I am not crazy about trying on swimsuits. In fact, I kind of famously despise it? But these are so flattering, I promise your new favorite suit is in this collection, available in sizes XS - XXXL. Enjoy!"

