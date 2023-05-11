Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Frankie Bridge is a denim delight in waist-cinching maxi skirt
Frankie Bridge is a denim delight in Y2K maxi skirt - and we've found the perfect lookalike

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge looked like a noughties popstar in her denim maxi skirt

Georgia Brown
Frankie Bridge is the latest celebrity to rock a maxi denim skirt, adding to the hype around the cool-girl 2000s trend that has made an almighty comeback for 2023 summer. 

The Loose Women star looked incredible in her fitted denim maxi to join her co-stars on the panel on Thursday. Frankie's edgy frayed skirt featured a vampy centre slit, two-tone hemline and waist-cinching fit, which she paired with a cropped blouse in a powder-blue hue. 

The TV star, 34, styled her Y2K ensemble with stunning buckled mules, admitting in the caption of her Instagram post: "There’s something about these shoes not matching that stresses me out," followed by a laughing emoji. 

Despite her footwear woes, fans were quick to swoon over the mother-of-two's stunning sartorial concoction. "Obsessed with your style @frankiebridge," penned one fan, as another quipped: "STUNNING." 

Queen of the high street Frankie didn't share where her denim pencil skirt was from, but we've sourced the ultimate lookalike for your spring/summer wardrobe refresh. 

Denim has long been one of the most versatile textiles for any wardrobe. Add a maxi skirt into the mix and your archive of basics has a whole new era to play with. 

We'd style Frankie's skirt with a simple white T-shirt for off-duty days, or team it with a chunky knit to keep it trendy over winter. 

Frankie Bridge always looks effortlessly stylish

Recently, Frankie opened up to HELLO! about how she's found happiness in herself. "When I was younger it was a case of the more makeup, the better," she said. "The more pairs of eyelashes I had on the happier I was, and that was what gave me confidence. 

"Then I went through a stage when my skin was really bad and I had to train myself to not wear makeup to help repair my skin. Now, makeup-free is when I feel most confident. When I'm comfortable in my own skin, that's when I feel confident within myself."

SHOP MORE DENIM

  • Reformation Taz maxi skirt

    Reformation Tazz Denim Maxi Skirt

    Reformation’s denim maxi skirt features a relaxed fit and flattering front slit, as well as reworked panels for added detail.

  • Stradivarius denim maxi skirt

    Stradivarius Vintage Denim Maxi Skirt

    We’re obsessed with this Stradivarius maxi skirt styled as a double-denim ensemble.

  • Free People denim maxi skirt

    Free People Come As You Are Denim Maxi Skirt

    Made from rigid denim with a raw hem and A-line design, this trending Free People maxi skirt is more of a statement piece.

  • New Look denim skirt

    New Look Denim Maxi Skirt

    New Look just dropped this high-waisted denim maxi skirt in a summer-ready light wash.

  • Bershka denim maxi skirt

    Bershka Long Denim Skirt

    Bershka’s TikTok-viral denim maxi skirt is so affordable at less than £30.

