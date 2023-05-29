Loose Women's Frankie Bridge sparks fan response as she unveils drastic makeover

Frankie Bridge made the most of her three-day weekend as the Loose Women star headed to a nearby salon in order to get a hair transformation and she gaves fans an insight into the moment.

Sharing a video, Frankie headed down to get her luscious long locks cut much shorter, and while she didn't go as far as some of her previous pixie-style looks, she still drastically changed her overall appearance. She looked absolutely stunning with her new appearance, making sure to keep her blonde highlights, and she flashed a huge smile at the camera as she showed off the bold new look. We can't wait to see her back on Loose Women now!

Frankie was certainly happy with her new look, as she enthused in her caption: "Went for the chop… I know… not as short as you were hoping! Ha and I still don’t look like Hailey Bieber… but I blooming love it!"

And it wasn't just Frankie who was impressed with her makeover, as fans loved it as well, with one saying: "Love it I'm going to copy I think next month eeek," and another close friend added: "Love the chop. I'm all for it!"

A third complimented: "Yes! Short for the win looks lovely," while a fourth joked: "IMO Hailey Bieber should be trying to look like you," and a fifth posted: "You suit short hair, always have," finishing their post with a heart emoji.

Frankie has often switched up her hairstyle and in her exclusive column for HELLO!, she opened up about how a makeover can have an affect on her general mood.

"Being young and having fun with how you look is a part of growing up," she wrote. "I love that each hair change marks a feeling and a time in my life. If we don't try out lots of different styles, how will we know which one is the best for us? Hair grows and colours change; no look has to be forever."

The mum-of-two also opened up about her favourite style, explaining: "My favourite haircut is probably my best known; the short crop, with the big side fringe. Although I feel that since this cut I've had looks that suit me better, this is the one that holds the most memories for me.

"It's the style that made me stand out from the crowd, at a time when not many women were rocking short hair. It's the cut that so many people still come and tell me they tried after seeing mine. Some loved it and some regretted it, but they're all glad they tried it."

© Instagram Frankie channeled her inner noughties popstar in the edgy denim skirt

And while we love all of Frankie's dazzling cuts, its often her fashion makeovers that get us really talking. Last week, looked absolutely stunning as she posed in a slinky satin midi dress. The Loose Women star looked gorgeous in the Mango camisole midi dress, which she teamed with a matching oversized lilac blazer.

Frankie rounded off her lilac outfit with a pair of metallic heels, with her hair styled in a voluminous blow-out style. Frankie shared a snap of herself posing in the satin ensemble as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, where the 34-year-old shows off her favourite high-street fashion picks. She captioned the post: "8 occasion dresses for summer that I'm loving for hen dos, weddings, girls weekends away etc. Let me know your faves."

Fans rushed to the comments to make a case for their favourite pieces, and one follower wrote: "The lilac combo though!" Another added: "That dress and blazer from Mango look so beautiful on you." Whilst a third penned: "All of these dresses are so beautiful."

© Mike Marsland Frankie can rock some daring looks!

Frankie also tried on a chic yellow dress

Frankie tried on a lace beach coverup in H&M

