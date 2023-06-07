Ginger Zee looks amazing in jaw-dropping look we didn't see coming

Ginger Zee constantly serves as one of our main fashion inspirations, and the popular Good Morning America host blew us away when she took to her Instagram Stories to share one very unexpected outfit.

The mom-of-two had been meeting with stars from Outlander and so she got into the swing of things with a period-appropriate gown. Ginger looked like she was right back in the 1700s with an elegant blue ballgown as she curtsied to the camera. The striking dress featured a plunging neckline and the star joked: "Maybe I should wear this on Friday to moderate."

Earlier in the day, Ginger had met with the show's main stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as she revealed that she would be the moderator on their panel discussion at the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday.

When she met the duo, Ginger could not have looked more different as she wowed in a beautiful black mini dress that she added a flashy pair of strappy heels to in order to complete her ensemble.

© Instagram This wasn't the look we were expecting from Ginger!

In a post alongside the two major stars, she penned: "Always a great morning when I get to see @caitrionabalfe & @samheughan — I'll be moderating their panel at @tribecafilmfestival this Friday. Any questions y'all #Outlander fans want asked?"

We're always left majorly excited by Ginger's gorgeous fashion and while this look was one of our favorites, if unexpected, but back in April she wowed with a very daring look.

© Instagram Ginger will be moderating an Outlander panel

The 42-year-old was smiling as she posed for two photos in a tailored bright white suit and vest which showed off a glimpse of her tanned and toned midriff. In her caption, the California-born star who is married to fellow TV host Ben Aaron, revealed her whole look was borrowed from her friend and GMA co-host Eva Pilgrim for a special environmentally conscious reason.

"I'm still on the #nonewclothes challenge," she explained, before adding celebratorily: "It will be one year in June!"In fact, the star announced her sustainability focused clothing pledge in late-May 2022. "I am now taking the #NoNewClothes pledge. No buying NEW (we can consignment/vintage shop)," she said. The purpose of her pledge is to shed light on the dangerous consequences fast fashion and mass consumption have on our planet.

© Getty Images Ginger's fashion is second to none

Taking to her Instagram last year, Ginger revealed that she hoped to reduce her carbon footprint through taking part in the challenge for 90 days."Seems easy," she explained, but then she revealed the shocking statistic that: "The average American buys 16 new items of clothing every 3 months! 2,000 items are thrown away every SECOND in the United States.

The meteorologist's passion for her challenge – which has now lasted for almost a year – was much admired by her fans on Friday, with many taking to her comments section to thank her for using her platform to share about climate conscious initiatives, as well as to compliment her for her fabulous fit."A thrifty Queen," one wrote adoringly.

© Ginger Zee on Instagram Ginger is married to Ben Aaron

Meanwhile another commented: "You look amazing in this pants suit! Loving the side bang too!"

