GMA's Ginger Zee celebrates love with sweet wedding photos

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee has taken to her Instagram to celebrate love and marriage with her husband, fellow media personality Ben Aaron. Sharing a post on the social media site on Monday morning, the 42-year-old meteorologist revealed that she and her husband of nine years had attended a wedding over the weekend.

Writing in the caption of her social post, Ginger said: "With my love celebrating love." She then tagged the lucky couple whose ceremony she and Ben attended, digital creator Santos Norales and writer Aliyah Wilson.

© Ginger Zee on Instagram Ben and Ginger Zee in their wedding outfits

As well as celebrating the bride and groom's special day and their own love at the occasion, the GMA weather host also used her post as an opportunity to make a little light-hearted dig at her husband. Writing on her Instagram story, she began lovingly: "@BenAaronTV looking so handsome in his light clothing," before adding: "(He has worn black his entire life… this is growth y'all)"

She later then complimented the recently married couple again, writing: "Loving this love," alongside a photo of their marriage ceremony, which she also posted to her story. For the occasion, Ginger wore a dark orange mini dress. and we can assume this dress was either an old favorite of hers or a recently thrifted addition to her wardrobe. This is because the environmentally conscious TV star has recently been promoting her commitment to not buying any brand new clothes.

© Ginger Zee on Instagram Ginger's photo of the happy couple tying the knot

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Ginger challenged her fans: "Now it’s YOUR TURN! I’ve made it over a year with no new clothes and it started with @remakeourworld ‘s summer 90 day challenge. I am challenging @lindseyslatertv & @somaratheodore to take the No New Clothes Challenge. Tag a friend if you want to do it together!"

Meanwhile, Ginger and Ben have also been using social media to share glimpses into their family life. The GMA host shares two children with her husband, Adrian Benjamin, seven, and Miles Macklin, five, in late May.

WATCH: Ginger's adorable video of her sons at work with their dad Ben

The ABC star's boys are born and raised New Yorkers, and over the weekend, they proved their city roots by attending their very first baseball game. The TV host raved about their visit to the Mets' home stadium, Citi Field, where she, Ben and their boys saw the Mets and the Cleveland Guardians duke it out on the field.

Luckily for Adrian and Miles, they got to see the New York-based team beat the Guardians by just a point, 5-4, during their first ever game. The mom-of-two shared a picture featuring her husband and two boys, sitting among a packed crowd of Mets fans.

Everyone in the photo, especially Adrian, was smiling from ear to ear, with the exception of little Miles – although his mom later joked it wasn't a frown some good food couldn't fix. She later also shared a video which put their impressive pitch-side view on display, plus a photo of Adrian looking excited as can be, surely because of seeing the Mets win.

© Ginger Zee on Instagram Ginger and Ben sat at the wedding this weekend

"Took the boys to their first @mlb game and Adrian LOVED it," she wrote in her caption, before joking: "Once we got some food in Miles he was alright."

