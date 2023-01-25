Ginger Zee stuns in latest GMA appearance with surprising summer dress Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee always has the best fashion

Ginger Zee never puts her foot wrong with her fashion, knowing just what she needs when she's out on another hair-raising adventure or if she's in the studio.

But it appears that the star made a small faux pas when she debuted her latest look on Good Morning America. The mom-of-two still looked flawless in her ensemble, which consisted of a bright pink mini-dress that was covering up a black sweater and tights, that had been paired with a gorgeous pair of black boots.

WATCH: Ginger Zee's hilarious faux pas caught by Ben Aaron

Her outfit looked as flawless as ever, but in her caption Ginger admitted that despite the bitingly cold winter, she was actually styling out a summer look.

She confessed: "Giving my summer dress some winter love — and talking more about LATE snow – Philadelphia's latest measurable snow on record is February 3… getting close now!"

Her fans were impressed with her bold choice, as one enthused: "Doesn't matter when you wear it, you still look [flame emojis], while a second shared: "I really like this."

A third wrote: "Nice boots GZ! Bring Philly a little snow please," while a fourth added: "Always chic and professional, GZ! Very classy," while another called her the "weather queen".

Ginger went for a summer look

The star really got fans talking last week with her outfit, as she decided to go down a slightly daring route.

Her top half consisted of a thin black jumper, but it was her pants that grabbed attention with a solid black color for the top half before becoming entirely see-through with splotches of black material cropping up in certain places.

In her caption, Ginger was proud as punch as she said: "The pants were a hit @msmerylin — you were right photo: @samwnek — check out my story for the details and fun story about how Merylin doesn't follow directions."

We always love Ginger's fashion

Her followers were very complimentary of her outfit, as one wrote: "They are so cute on you! I noticed them right away when I saw you on tv this morning!"

A second shared: "Obsessed with those pants!!! You look awesome girl!" and a third penned: "YOU LOOK SO DAMN GOOD GINGER!!!!!!! Kudos to your stylists for having fun with your wardrobe and trying fun things!!!!! I am HERE FOR IT!"

Ginger also shared some kind comments on her Instagram Stories including one who called her a "wardrobe hero" and another who implored the star to reveal where they came from.

