Ginger Zee gets fans talking as she steps into GMA studios in unusual outfit

Whether Ginger Zee in in the Good Morning America studios or out on the road, the star always has the best fashion looks to boot.

But on Wednesday she raised eyebrows as she unveiled her latest ensemble. Her top half consisted of a thin black jumper, but it was her pants that grabbed attention with a solid black color for the top half before becoming entirely see-through with splotches of black material cropping up in certain places.

In her caption, Ginger was proud as punch as she said: "The pants were a hit @msmerylin — you were right photo: @samwnek — check out my story for the details and fun story about how Merylin doesn't follow directions."

Her followers were very complimentary of her outfit, as one wrote: "They are so cute on you! I noticed them right away when I saw you on tv this morning!"

A second shared: "Obsessed with those pants!!! You look awesome girl!" and a third penned: "YOU LOOK SO DAMN GOOD GINGER!!!!!!! Kudos to your stylists for having fun with your wardrobe and trying fun things!!!!! I am HERE FOR IT!"

Ginger also shared some kind comments on her Instagram Stories including one who called her a "wardrobe hero" and another who implored the star to reveal where they came from.

Fans loved the new look from the meteorologist

It's not just her outfits that Ginger proves she's a style queen with as last month she stunned them when she revealed a striking nail transformation.

The meteorologist revealed that she was inspired by a model with clear nails and red French tips, before showing off her attempt at recreating the look. She captured the essence perfectly, proudly rocking the look during her car journey.

"NAILED it," she joked in the caption. "On the left was my nail inspo - right is reality the nails look nice."

The star always has incredible fashion

Fans were quick to shower her with compliments, as they loved how she perfectly recreated the gorgeous look.

"I absolutely LOOOOOVE that kind of nail, perfect," enthused one," while a second commented: "There's beauty in every inch of you, inside and out!"

A third complimented: "Your nails look great Ginger! I'll have to try that sometime!" and a fourth added: "It's not your nails, you're really a natural beauty sweetie."

