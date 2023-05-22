Ginger Zee shares joyful family update with rare photo of sons

Ginger Zee is raising a couple of true city kids, and her two sons just scratched off an important milestone off of any proper New York City bucket list.

The meteorologist, who has been part of the ABC family for over ten years, has been married to fellow media personality Ben Aaron since 2014, and they share kids Adrian Benjamin, seven, and Miles Macklin, five.

The ABC star's boys are born and raised New Yorkers, and over the weekend, they proved their city roots by attending their very first baseball game.

Ginger took to Instagram as the weekend came to a close to rave about their visit to the Mets' home stadium, Citi Field, which saw the Mets and the Cleveland Guardians duke it out on the field, and luckily for Adrian and Miles, they got to see the New York-based team beat the Guardians by just a point, 5-4, during their first ever game.

The mom-of-two first shared a picture featuring her husband and two boys, sitting among a packed crowd of Mets fans. Everyone in the photo, especially Adrian, is smiling ear to ear, with the exception of little Miles, though his mom later joked it wasn't a frown good food couldn't fix.

She also shared a video putting their impressive view on display, plus a photo of Adrian looking excited as can be, surely because of seeing the Mets win.

"Took the boys to their first @mlb game and Adrian LOVED it," she wrote in her caption, before joking: "Once we got some food in Miles he was alright."

She added: "And @mets gave us a great game!" before revealing that the game, and surely her boys' excitement over it, inspired a great idea for quite the epic family adventure throughout the country.

Ginger continued: "I want to see all the parks in America with the boys," before asking her 1.1million Instagram followers: "Have you done something like this? Where should our next game be?"

"Palm Beach Lawn Bowling Club," her husband Ben suggested, as others in the comments section under the post weighed in with plenty of advice such as: "I am attempting to see all the parks – just beginning this fun journey. My favorite so far is Pittsburgh!" and: "Busch Stadium in St. Louis! It's amazing and St. Louis has so much for kids to do – the Arch, the Zoo, Kids Museum, Grants Farm…" as well as: "I also recommend deciding on a momento from each stadium. We collect & display mini bats! Some people get a ball, hat, etc," plus another fan added: "Chicago! Wrigley Field. We took our boys (similar ages to yours) last year and they loved it!"

© Getty Ginger and her husband have been married for almost ten years

When she is not taking her boys out to a ball game with her husband, Ginger is on fans' screens weekdays on Good Morning America, as the chief meteorologist for ABC News.

© Getty Images Ginger has been part of ABC for a decade

© Getty Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and The star with her GMA family, Lara Spencer

© Instagram She recently shared a throwback of herself at a young age

