Maya Jama rocks daring keyhole neckline dress as she jets to Ibiza

Maya Jama promised us a "beachy, sexy and fun" wardrobe this summer, and she has not disappointed so far.

The star, who is currently hosting the new season of Love Island from Mallorca, headed to sister island Ibiza for a fun trip with friends on Wednesday – and shared a gorgeous shot of another cut-out dress on her Instagram Story.

The figure-hugging maxi dress features a keyhole neckline and cutout details at the waist, with string ties. Maya went makeup-free for her Ibiza lunch, with her hair in long plaits.

© Instagram @mayajama Maya modelled another summery cut-out dress

Maya is currently based in Spain while she hosts Love Island, and has kept fans updated with plenty of posts on social media.

Sharing some shots of her latest look from the show on Wednesday, the presenter wowed in an electric blue gown by Balmain, which featured a one-shoulder neckline and incredible skin-baring knots.

The star's friends and fans were quick to reply in awe of the bombshell look, with racing driver and presenter Naomi Schiff writing: "Oh my days… woman crush every day of the week," and podcaster and presenter Tolani Shonaye adding: "You are out of the world gorgeous, like it’s almost not fair!"

Maya wowed in a cut-out Balmain look

Maya completed her luxe look by wearing her dark hair down in loose waves, with a flawless makeup look as per. She even noted her sharper-than-sharp eyeliner in the caption of her post, with makeup brand Rimmel commenting: "POV: you've just witnessed the sharpest winged liner of your life!"

Figure-hugging silhouettes and bold cut-outs are clearly Maya's vibe when it comes to her Love Island wardrobe this year, since she also posted another shot of a beautiful white dress with transparent mesh stripes.

© Instagram Maya also wore a beautiful white dress teamed with a red lip

Posing on a luxurious-looking yacht, she wrote: "Allll aboard! Can't wait to back on your TV tonight @loveisland! Who's ready…"

For extra glamour, Maya rocked a bold rep lip and styled her raven hair into beautiful bouncy waves. She kept her jewellery minimal, opting for a simple pair of silver hoops, and completed her luxe holiday look with a sleek white manicure.

© Holly Malloy Maya wore a crochet Cult Gaia dress in a teaser video ahead of Love Island's series launch

And earlier in the week, the star debuted her first outfit for the show - in a gorgeous crochet maxi dress by Cult Gaia.

Looking gorgeous in the show's teaser clip, she told the camera: "Love Island is back, and ten sexy singles are ready to head into the villa... Over the next eight weeks there will be flirting, romance and some serious fun in the sun as our brand new islanders hope to find one thing and one thing only - love!"

The presenter is dressed by stylist Rhea Francois for all her work on the dating show and beyond – and recently spoke about her style vision for this year's run on Love Island.

© Vincent Dolman Maya Jama is hosting Love Island series ten

She told MailOnline: "I want to look beachy, sexy and fun. I’d say 'Ibiza summer' is the vibe I’m going for."

She added: "Now there’s a bit more of an expectation, I just want to make sure that I live up to that expectation again…. The pressure is on for my stylist because the dresses did very well last series!"

So far so good, Maya!