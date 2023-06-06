Love Island's Maya Jama commands attention in daring skin-tight dress

The TV host returned to our screens on Monday evening

Maya Jama was back with a bang on Monday evening as she resumed her presenting role on Love Island.

Ahead of this season's first episode, the brunette beauty sparked a frenzied fan reaction when she shared a carousel of jaw-dropping photos - and we're totally here for it.

WATCH: Maya Jama dances in orange tango co-ord

In the sun-soaked Instagram pictures, Maya, 28, looked phenomenal wearing a skintight maxi dress featuring alternating panels of slinky white and sheer mesh material. The TV star modelled her dress to perfection, opting to pose aboard a lavish yacht.

She was pictured reclining on the sun deck, sipping coffee and pausing in a doorway whilst perfecting a cheeky 'belfie' pose.

© Instagram Maya posed up a storm

For an added dose of glamour, Maya rocked a bold rep lip and styled her raven tresses into beautiful bouncy waves. She kept her jewellery minimal, opting for a simple pair of silver hoops, and completed her luxe holiday look with a sleek white manicure. Perfection!

In her caption, Maya noted: "Allll aboard [laughing face emoji] can't wait to back on your TV tonight @loveisland! Who's ready…"

Fans went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Ohhh my days I've missed you," while a second gushed: "The best choice they ever made in TV hosting history."

Waxing lyrical about her outfit choice, a third added: "You kill it every single time," followed by a flame emoji, and a fourth sweetly added: "Wow you look amazing."

Get the look...

For the highly-anticipated first episode, Maya donned a sensational crochet cut-out dress from brand Cult Gaia. As ever, the star looked absolutely flawless as she made her grand entrance through the iconic Love Island villa doors.

© Getty The TV presenter loves wearing cut-out dresses

She elevated her look with a pair of gold Y2K kitten heels and wore her hair in voluminous mermaid-esque waves. Naturally, Maya's look quickly caught the attention of her fans, with many racing to heap praise on the beloved presenter.

"Maya looks unreal!!" one wrote, with another adding: "So excited! Maya Jama - love your outfit."

© Getty Maya dazzled in Cannes

The presenter is dressed by stylist Rhea Francois for all her work on the dating show and beyond – and recently spoke about her style vision for this year's run on Love Island.

She told MailOnline: "We haven't decided yet, but I've said that I want to look beachy, sexy and fun. I'd say 'Ibiza summer' is the vibe I'm going for."

MORE: Love Island fans confused as show makes major change with opening episode

She added: "Now there's a bit more of an expectation, I just want to make sure that I live up to that expectation again…. The pressure is on for my stylist because the dresses did very well last series!"

© Instagram Maya boasts an enviable physique

The series - which takes place in sunny Majorca - kicked off with 10 hopeful singletons - five girls and five boys. Viewers can expect to see a plethora of 'bombshells' thrown into the mix as the series progresses.

The line-up includes a semi-professional footballer, a beautician who gets the "ick" at skinny jeans, a real estate agent with an impressive education, and a model who has filmed alongside Brad Pitt!

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.