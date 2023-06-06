Love Island's Maya Jama commands attention in daring skin-tight dress

Maya Jama was back with a bang on Monday evening as she resumed her presenting role on Love Island.
Ahead of this season's first episode, the brunette beauty sparked a frenzied fan reaction when she shared a carousel of jaw-dropping photos - and we're totally here for it.
In the sun-soaked Instagram pictures, Maya, 28, looked phenomenal wearing a skintight maxi dress featuring alternating panels of slinky white and sheer mesh material. The TV star modelled her dress to perfection, opting to pose aboard a lavish yacht.
She was pictured reclining on the sun deck, sipping coffee and pausing in a doorway whilst perfecting a cheeky 'belfie' pose.
For an added dose of glamour, Maya rocked a bold rep lip and styled her raven tresses into beautiful bouncy waves. She kept her jewellery minimal, opting for a simple pair of silver hoops, and completed her luxe holiday look with a sleek white manicure. Perfection!
In her caption, Maya noted: "Allll aboard [laughing face emoji] can't wait to back on your TV tonight @loveisland! Who's ready…"
Fans went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Ohhh my days I've missed you," while a second gushed: "The best choice they ever made in TV hosting history."
Waxing lyrical about her outfit choice, a third added: "You kill it every single time," followed by a flame emoji, and a fourth sweetly added: "Wow you look amazing."
For the highly-anticipated first episode, Maya donned a sensational crochet cut-out dress from brand Cult Gaia. As ever, the star looked absolutely flawless as she made her grand entrance through the iconic Love Island villa doors.
She elevated her look with a pair of gold Y2K kitten heels and wore her hair in voluminous mermaid-esque waves. Naturally, Maya's look quickly caught the attention of her fans, with many racing to heap praise on the beloved presenter.
"Maya looks unreal!!" one wrote, with another adding: "So excited! Maya Jama - love your outfit."
The presenter is dressed by stylist Rhea Francois for all her work on the dating show and beyond – and recently spoke about her style vision for this year's run on Love Island.
She told MailOnline: "We haven't decided yet, but I've said that I want to look beachy, sexy and fun. I'd say 'Ibiza summer' is the vibe I'm going for."
She added: "Now there's a bit more of an expectation, I just want to make sure that I live up to that expectation again…. The pressure is on for my stylist because the dresses did very well last series!"
The series - which takes place in sunny Majorca - kicked off with 10 hopeful singletons - five girls and five boys. Viewers can expect to see a plethora of 'bombshells' thrown into the mix as the series progresses.
The line-up includes a semi-professional footballer, a beautician who gets the "ick" at skinny jeans, a real estate agent with an impressive education, and a model who has filmed alongside Brad Pitt!
