Bronzed Christine Lampard is summer-ready in ruffled bodycon dress

The ITV star looked beautiful in a Never Fully Dressed knit dress to present Loose Women on Wednesday

Forever giving us sartorial inspiration, Christine Lampard looked amazing on Wednesday's installment of Loose Women.

The 44-year-old Northern Irish presenter rocked a seriously eye-catching striped number from Never Fully Dressed to present the ITV panel show alongside Coleen Nolan, Kelle Bryan and Jane Moore. Christine looked beautiful in the colour clash, figure-hugging number, and the bold green and blue stripes seriously accentuated her tan.

The mother-of-two – who raises children Patricia, four, and Freddie, two, with her husband Frank Lampard – wore her hair down in loose waves and enhanced her killer cheekbones with a dusting of bronzer.

The brunette beauty made us rush straight to google her ruffle-embellished frock – and good news, it turns out it's still available in almost all sizes.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Christine was a vision in her bold blue and green dress on Wednesday's Loose Women

Christine's 'Blue And Green Knit Luxe Dress', which retails for £129, is crafted from a flattering ribbed material, creating the perfect silhouette.

The flattering fit also comes in a black-and-white design and is perfect for pregnancy, too. Style the look with simple white trainers or opt for a delicate summer sandal.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Christine looked lovely in her ruffled Never Fully Dressed number

If you're in the market for a purse-friendly lookalike, we also love the 'Stripe Racer Midaxi Dress' from Michelle Keegan's Very range, which costs just £45.

© Very Michelle Keegan's Very bodycon dress has similar vibes

Christine herself is known to be a fan of Michelle's collection and has worn in on several occasions in the past.

She previously rocked the £50 dress 'Knitted Stripe Midi Dress', which was trending at the time and selling at the speed of light.

Christine Lampard, Coleen Nolan, Kate Ferdinand, Kelle Bryan, Jane Moore 'Loose Women' TV show, London, UK - 07 Jun 2023

It's easy to see why the design is so popular - it's made in lovely shades of tonal blues and has a fab stretchy fit.

Meanwhile, Christine recently delighted fans when she shared a photo of her young son Freddie in an adorable costume.

© Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock Christine is known for her accessible style

The youngster was all dressed up in a Spider-Man costume as he posed in the family home.

In a touching caption, Christine simply said: "My little superhero," alongside two red heart emojis.

The Lorraine stand-in host doesn't often share photos of her children, but last month she posted a sweet snapshot of her little ones running around in a luscious green park. With her long raven tresses billowing behind her, Patricia resembled her famous mother as she enjoyed a precious moment with her brother.

