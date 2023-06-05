Maya Jama is a goddess in backless crochet gown with bold cut-outs

Love Island is officially back, and of course Maya Jama looks incredible in her first outfit as host of the show!
The star wears a gorgeous crochet dress from Cult Gaia in a new teaser released by ITV, teamed with chic gold heels.
"Love Island is back, and ten sexy singles are ready to head into the villa," she tells the camera. "Over the next eight weeks there will be flirting, romance and some serious fun in the sun as our brand new islanders hope to find one thing and one thing only - love!"
Unsurprisingly, the reality show's fans were quick to react to the news – with many commenting on Maya's gorgeous look.
"Maya looks unreal!!" one wrote, with another adding: "So excited! Maya Jama - love your outfit."
The presenter is dressed by stylist Rhea Francois for all her work on the dating show and beyond – and recently spoke about her style vision for this year's run on Love Island.
She told MailOnline: "We haven’t decided yet, but I’ve said that I want to look beachy, sexy and fun. I’d say 'Ibiza summer' is the vibe I’m going for."
She added: "Now there’s a bit more of an expectation, I just want to make sure that I live up to that expectation again…. The pressure is on for my stylist because the dresses did very well last series!"
If "beachy and sexy" was the brief, it looks like Maya's got it nailed with her Cult Gaia dress, which is worth a cool £2,454.
The 'Accalia Crochet Gown' features cut-outs to the waist and legs with its intricate crochet design.
The brand states that the dress "offers just the right amount of openness and coverage", adding that the "artistic gown is made from hand-crocheted geometric and floral patterns".
You can shop similar crochet dresses on the online high street at Mango and ASOS, too.
SHOP SIMILAR:
Maya has been in Mallorca preparing for the new series of Love Island over the past few weeks, and has shared some snippets behind the scenes – and some more gorgeous outfits, of course.
She posed in a bold orange crop top and mini skirt from Jacquemus in one Instagram post, which she captioned: "The time is upon us [wink emoji] round 2 let’s go."
Fans took it as the ultimate teaser for Maya's fashion on the show, with one writing: "I’M READY FOR ALL THE LOOKS!" and another adding: "That orange 'fit already has me in love."
In the official promo for the new season, Maya also rocked a bright pink mini dress and some sparkly matching heels. She teamed her Barbiecore outfit with long flowing hair and golden glowing skin – no doubt we'll see yet more glamorous outfits from her now the show is finally returning. Let the 'summer of love' commence...
SHOP MORE CROCHET DRESSES LIKE MAYA'S
Mango Geometric Print Crochet Dress
Mango's fitted crochet dress would look just as stylish teamed with a pair of strappy heels as it would trainers.
ASOS Maxi Crochet Dress
Featuring an open back and side slits, ASOS's sheer crochet midi screams festival-glam.
Arket Knitted Crochet Dress
For a staple crochet dress that can be worn all year round, we're loving Arket's striped midi. It has elevated flute sleeves and scalloped detailing, and it can be worn with trainers, heels or boots.
H&M Crochet Dress
We love the mustard colour on H&M's knitted crochet dress, and wait until you see the gorgeous cross-back.
Reformation Knit Crochet Dress
Looking to invest in a timeless crochet dress to wear forever? Reformation's crew neck midi is the one.
River Island Striped Crochet Dress
River Island's striped crochet dress is so flattering with its halterneck and bodycon fit - and it would look so lovely teamed with sandals during the summer.
Karen Millen Shimmer Crochet Dress
Could Karen Millen's shimmering crochet midi be any more glam?
& Other Stories Scallop Crochet Dress
& Other Stories' sheer crochet dress features the prettiest scallop detailing.
M&S Tunic Crochet Dress
For a holiday dress to wear to the beach or to dress up for evening attire, M&S's loose fit tunic dress is a great option.
Mango Openwork Crochet Dress
The detailing on this openwork crochet dress is so flattering on the figure. We recommend teaming the maxi with a crossbody bag, chunky sandals and gold jewellery to complete the effortless look.
Zimmermann Crochet Dress
The tiered detailing on this Zimmerman crochet piece is just amazing.
Reformation Open Knit Crochet Dress
For a shorter style, we're loving this open-back crochet mini.
ME+EM Crochet Dress
We can't get enough of the gorgeous multi-coloured print on ME+EM's striped midi.
Boohoo Halterneck Crochet Dress
Boohoo's colourful crochet midi is a holiday must-have.
Boden Crochet Dress
This long-sleeve mini dress from Boden ties in perfectly at the waist to create the most flattering silhouette.
New Look Halterneck Crochet Dress
New Look's halterneck midi dress features a crochet bodice with a floaty skirt, and the daywear style can be worn for just about any occasion.
Onia Open-Back Crochet Dress
Onia's dreamy crochet dress features a maxi length and an open back - and it looks so stylish teamed with chunky sandals.
