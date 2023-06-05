Maya Jama is a goddess in backless crochet gown with bold cut-outs

Love Island is officially back, and of course Maya Jama looks incredible in her first outfit as host of the show!

The star wears a gorgeous crochet dress from Cult Gaia in a new teaser released by ITV, teamed with chic gold heels.

"Love Island is back, and ten sexy singles are ready to head into the villa," she tells the camera. "Over the next eight weeks there will be flirting, romance and some serious fun in the sun as our brand new islanders hope to find one thing and one thing only - love!"

© Holly Malloy Maya Jama wears a Cult Gaia dress in a new video ahead of Love Island's series launch

Unsurprisingly, the reality show's fans were quick to react to the news – with many commenting on Maya's gorgeous look.

"Maya looks unreal!!" one wrote, with another adding: "So excited! Maya Jama - love your outfit."

The presenter is dressed by stylist Rhea Francois for all her work on the dating show and beyond – and recently spoke about her style vision for this year's run on Love Island.

She told MailOnline: "We haven’t decided yet, but I’ve said that I want to look beachy, sexy and fun. I’d say 'Ibiza summer' is the vibe I’m going for."

She added: "Now there’s a bit more of an expectation, I just want to make sure that I live up to that expectation again…. The pressure is on for my stylist because the dresses did very well last series!"

If "beachy and sexy" was the brief, it looks like Maya's got it nailed with her Cult Gaia dress, which is worth a cool £2,454.

The 'Accalia Crochet Gown' features cut-outs to the waist and legs with its intricate crochet design.

The brand states that the dress "offers just the right amount of openness and coverage", adding that the "artistic gown is made from hand-crocheted geometric and floral patterns".

You can shop similar crochet dresses on the online high street at Mango and ASOS, too.

SHOP SIMILAR:

Maya has been in Mallorca preparing for the new series of Love Island over the past few weeks, and has shared some snippets behind the scenes – and some more gorgeous outfits, of course.

She posed in a bold orange crop top and mini skirt from Jacquemus in one Instagram post, which she captioned: "The time is upon us [wink emoji] round 2 let’s go."

© Instagram Maya will be hosting Love Island's tenth season from Mallorca

Fans took it as the ultimate teaser for Maya's fashion on the show, with one writing: "I’M READY FOR ALL THE LOOKS!" and another adding: "That orange 'fit already has me in love."

In the official promo for the new season, Maya also rocked a bright pink mini dress and some sparkly matching heels. She teamed her Barbiecore outfit with long flowing hair and golden glowing skin – no doubt we'll see yet more glamorous outfits from her now the show is finally returning. Let the 'summer of love' commence...

SHOP MORE CROCHET DRESSES LIKE MAYA'S