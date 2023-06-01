Maya Jama wows in crop top and shorts as she teases updates from Love Island set

Maya Jama has been sharing some fun updates as she prepares to return as the host of Love Island on the latest series of the dating show – and in some new Instagram Story posts, she looked gorgeous in a low-key look.

She shared some videos from her sunny morning in Mallorca on Wednesday, looking beautiful in a white crop top and a pair of long khaki cargo shorts as she walked to work.

She carried her Louis Vuitton tote bag and wore her long hair in a half-up style, showing her fresh makeup-free skin.

© Instagram @mayajama Maya looked natural and beautiful as she walked makeup-free

Later, she shared another video as she sat in front of a makeup mirror, enjoying a salad. And on Thursday morning, she shared a snippet of her glam process as she sat with her hairdresser Jay Birmingham, who was tonging her hair into cascading curls.

The show begins on Monday 5 June, but it looks like Maya is busy prepping ahead of the launch – when viewers will see the first islanders enter the villa and couple them up via the public vote.

She previously shared a gorgeous promo image ahead of the new series, wearing a bold pink mini dress and some sparkly matching heels. Maya teamed her Barbiecore outfit with long flowing hair and golden glowing skin, and no doubt we'll see yet more glamorous outfits from her when the show finally returns.

Her exciting work news comes after she spent a stylish few days in Cannes during the star-studded Cannes Film Festival, attending fashion parties with countless A-listers.

Last week, she attended a British Vogue X Chopard party in a striking white lace dress with corset details - which featured a thigh split and plenty of sheer lace.Ticking off another Spring/Summer '23 trend, her outfit also featured an oversized corsage flower detail to the neckline.

Maya wore a lace gown in Cannes

Maya styled her look with a pretty curly hair look, of which she took to Instagram to ask her fans some advice.

She shared a video of her hair and makeup, saying: "Okay, I'm just gonna show you guys a preview of the top bit of glam... do you think I should fluff out these little curly bits, or leave them tight? What do we think?"

© Getty Maya posed up a storm

Maya previously attended another fashion get-together – the Vanity Fair x Prada party – in Cannes on the Saturday prior, looking stunning in another gorgeous gown.

Her Dolce & Gabbana dress featured a figure-hugging fishtail silhouette and a flattering off-shoulder neckline, accessorised with sheer gloves and another sculptural hairstyle.

© Instagram Maya will be hosting Love Island's tenth season from Mallorca

Maya recently told MailOnline that she's excited to show fans her new Love Island wardrobe.

She said of her looks: "We haven’t decided yet, but I’ve said that I want to look beachy, sexy and fun. I’d say "Ibiza summer" is the vibe I’m going for."

She added: "Now there’s a bit more of an expectation, I just want to make sure that I live up to that expectation again…. The pressure is on for my stylist because the dresses did very well last series!"